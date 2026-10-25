NFL Insider Reveals Packers’ Workload for Josh Jacobs vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to feature star running back Josh Jacobs prior to taking on the Detroit Lions.

And the latest talk from insiders suggests the three-time Pro Bowler could play a fairly big role.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that Jacobs is expected to handle a normal starter’s workload in his season debut, despite missing Green Bay’s first six games.

The Packers officially activated Jacobs on Saturday. And with Green Bay’s rushing attack being far from consistent, the latest news renders a potentially enormous boost for head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Packers’ Josh Jacobs Expected to Handle Normal Workload vs. Lions

During Sunday’s edition of NFL Network’s “GameDay Kickoff,” Garafolo put forth a promising assessment of Jacobs’ anticipated involvement against Detroit.

“Sounds like Jacobs is going to get what would be a normal allotment of reps for a starter,” Garafolo said in a video shared by Ian Rapoport.

Earlier in the week, LaFleur was hesitant to commit to a specific role for his veteran running back, harping on the importance of evaluating his conditioning.

“We feel like he’s in a pretty good spot,” LaFleur said Monday, according to Packers.com. “He’s been training, but he’s missed the exposure to football.”

The coach also indicated that Jacobs had maintained his conditioning while away from the practice field, participating in team meetings and training activities.

By Friday, LaFleur expressed greater confidence in Jacobs’ readiness, and Saturday’s roster activation paved the way for his return.

Garafolo now suggests that Green Bay has considerable confidence in Jacobs’ ability to rapidly resume his responsibilities.

Per FootballGuys.com, the three-time Pro Bowler averaged approximately 37 offensive snaps per appearance in 2025, participating in roughly 59% of Green Bay’s offensive plays when active. He averaged nearly 40 snaps per game in 2024, accounting for approximately 63% of the team’s offensive opportunities.

Notably, Jacobs played 42 snaps (88%) against Detroit in the 2025 season opener, recording 19 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs’ Return Could Transform Packers’ Struggling Rushing Attack

Jacobs’ comeback finally existing is vital due to Green Bay’s offensive troubles.

Through six games, the Packers rank last in the NFL with just 59.8 rushing yards per contest, per Packers.com.

Their average of 2.9 yards per carry further makes plain the challenges LaFleur’s offense has encountered.

In Jacobs’ absence, Green Bay has relied on a committee featuring MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr.

Lloyd leads that group with 122 rushing yards on 48 carries, averaging just 2.5 yards per attempt. Johnson has contributed 104 yards on 28 attempts, while Strong has accumulated 35 yards on 16 carries.

Those numbers demonstrate why Jacobs’ return has such big-time implications.

The 28-year-old rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 appearances last season, adding 36 receptions for 282 yards and another score.

In 2024, Jacobs was even more productive, accumulating 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during his first season with Green Bay.

His ability to command defensive attention could also alleviate pressure on quarterback Jordan Love, potentially creating more favorable opportunities through the air.

Nevertheless, Jacobs’ return comes amid an ongoing NFL personal conduct investigation stemming from a May domestic incident involving his former girlfriend.

Jacobs pleaded no contest in September to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. He exited the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Oct. 19, although further league discipline remains possible.