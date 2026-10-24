Packers Urged to Trade for $76 Million SB Champion to Pair With Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers have been identified as a prospective landing spot for a $76 million Super Bowl champion as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

With Green Bay’s defense dealing with injuries, SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey has proposed acquiring Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat in a move that would reunite him with an ex-coach.

In his October 23 article outlining six potential deadline trades, Bailey identified Sweat as an intriguing addition to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s unit.

The acquisition would allow Green Bay to pair the 29-year-old pass rusher with Micah Parsons, who continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Packers Named Trade Destination for Sweat

Bailey sees upside in bringing the two together.

“This one is pretty cut and dry,” Bailey wrote when discussing the proposed trade.

The analyst mentioned Sweat’s existing relationship with Gannon, who previously coached him with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cardinals.

Bailey believes a reunion in Green Bay would fashion a formidable combination once Parsons returns, describing the possible pairing as “a tremendous duo off the edge.”

The suggestion comes as the Packers attempt to navigate several defensive losses.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave have suffered season-ending Achilles injuries, while Parsons has yet to return to practice following his December knee surgery.

Furthermore, linebacker Zaire Franklin was ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions with a shin injury.

Sweat would provide an extra trick up the sleeve of Gannon, who understands how to maximize the former Florida State Seminole.

The former fourth-round pick earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and recorded 11 sacks during the 2022 season with Gannon serving as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator.

He later reunited with Gannon in Arizona, collecting a career-high 12 sacks in 2025.

His production has cooled this season, with two sacks through six games, but the veteran recently showed signs of recapturing his form.

Sweat recorded a sack and four quarterback pressures in Arizona’s 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on October 18, per the Cardinals’ official website.

Cardinals Have Pushed Back Against Sweat Trade Speculation

The thing is, acquiring Sweat would require Green Bay to overcome some barriers.

The veteran signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with Arizona in March 2025, including $41 million in guarantees.

According to Over the Cap, his contract has salary cap charges of approximately $23.6 million in both 2027 and 2028.

And Arizona has previously been on record with no enthusiasm about moving him.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort publicly dismissed trade speculation in August, saying the organization had no interest in dealing Sweat.

“We have no interest in trading Josh,” Ossenfort said, per Arizona Sports.

Nevertheless, the speculation has persisted as the November 10 trade deadline draws closer.

Sweat’s relationship with Gannon is an eye-catching connection between the two organizations, given Green Bay’s defensive personnel challenges.

In the end, with the Packers holding a 4-2 record and pursuing a playoff berth, getting a playmaker who Gannon understands and Parsons could elevate is something to think about.