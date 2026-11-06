Packers Get Good News on 2-Time All-Pro Before Patriots Showdown

The Green Bay Packers got hopeful news on a key defensive starter ahead of their Week 9 showdown with the New England Patriots.

Veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon will return to practice Friday, Nov. 6, after missing Thursday’s session with a groin injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur delivered the positive update just two days before Green Bay travels to New England, where Nixon could play an important role in slowing down quarterback Drake Maye.

And the two-time All-Pro has an impressive streak that he’s looking to preserve.

Packers’ Keisean Nixon Expected to Practice After Injury Scare

According to The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman, LaFleur confirmed Friday that Nixon would practice after sitting out the previous day.

The development comes after the 29-year-old showed up as a limited participant Wednesday before his downgrade to a nonparticipant Thursday.

That raised concerns about his availability against New England, particularly considering Nixon’s importance to Green Bay’s secondary.

However, LaFleur’s latest update suggests the veteran is making progress toward playing Sunday.

Schneidman also noted that Nixon has not missed a game since joining the Packers in 2022.

LaFleur anticipates the cornerback doing everything possible to keep that streak alive, although his official game-day designation remains to be determined.

Nixon has already demonstrated his willingness to play through injuries this season, appearing in Green Bay’s Week 8 victory over the Carolina Panthers despite dealing with a shoulder issue.

Keisean Nixon Looking to Extend Packers Streak

Nixon’s durability has been one of his most valuable qualities since arriving in Green Bay.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Nixon has appeared in all 80 Packers games, including postseason contests, since signing with the organization in 2022.

His importance also extends beyond simply staying healthy.

The veteran has emerged as a reliable starting cornerback after initially establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous kick returners.

Huber reported that Nixon has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage this season, according to Pro Football Focus, after surrendering seven in 2025.

That improvement makes his potential availability particularly significant against Maye and the Patriots’ passing attack.

Should Nixon suffer a setback, Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St-Juste may take on additional defensive responsibilities.

For now, Green Bay has reason for optimism as it prepares for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough.