Packers’ 2-Time All-Pro Named Trade Candidate by ESPN

The Green Bay Packers could consider trading one of their most accomplished defenders before the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who earned a Pro Bowl selection last season and previously received two first-team All-Pro honors, was identified as a trade candidate by ESPN insider Dan Graziano.

Graziano named Nixon in ESPN’s leaguewide trade deadline preview published Wednesday, Nov. 4, indicating Green Bay could move a current player to address other areas of its roster.

The 29-year-old defensive back is playing out the final season of a three-year, $18 million contract extension signed in 2024.

Green Bay heads into Week 9 with a 5-3 record following a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but questions exist about the ability of its current roster to sustain a playoff push.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano Names Keisean Nixon as Packers Trade Candidate

Graziano specifically pointed to Nixon when estimating which Green Bay players could be available before Tuesday’s deadline.

“Nixon is another player in the final year of his deal who has return-game chops,” Graziano wrote.

The ESPN insider surmised that the Packers could think about offering a player on their roster to help improve their offensive line or running back situation.

Green Bay has had big-time issues firing up a rushing attack this season.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported in the same Nov. 4 preview that the Packers are averaging just 60.6 rushing yards per game, the lowest mark in the NFL.

That figure leaves Green Bay nearly 17 yards behind the Las Vegas Raiders, who rank 31st in rushing production.

While the Packers have been mentioned as a possible destination for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Demovsky sees improving the offensive line as a more practical priority.

Moving Nixon could provide Green Bay with the draft capital needed to go after another acquisition.

According to Over the Cap, Nixon carries a $7.17 million cap hit in 2026 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

His contract situation makes him a prospective short-term acquisition for a team seeking cornerback experience.

Packers Would Lose Proven Starter and Former All-Pro With Nixon Trade

Although Nixon’s expiring contract opens up a potential chance for Green Bay, moving him would come with risks.

The veteran has started all eight games this season, recording an interception and six passes defended, via NFL.com. Nixon also started all 17 games in 2025, finishing with 72 tackles, 17 passes defended and an interception.

His performance earned him his first career Pro Bowl selection in January.

Before becoming a full-time starter in Green Bay’s secondary, Nixon was one of the league’s most dangerous kickoff returners. He received first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023, leading the NFL in kickoff return yards both years.

Nixon’s departure would also leave the Packers relying more heavily on younger players in their secondary.

Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse has materialized as a regular starter. Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St-Juste provide additional depth.

Regardless, Nixon is a nice part of Green Bay’s defensive rotation. He played 72 of the Packers’ 73 defensive snaps against Carolina on Oct. 29 despite dealing with a shoulder injury leading up to the game.

Trading a regular starter would, therefore, require the Packers to measure the return against the impact on their secondary.

The situation becomes interesting with Green Bay encountering the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.