Packers Get Long-Awaited O-Line Help From Wisconsin Native Before Bears Clash

The Green Bay Packers finally get to put their newest veteran blocker to work, and it comes with some extra urgency.

Kevin Zeitler is active for Sunday’s home matchup with the Chicago Bears and will make his Packers debut at right guard, according to Packers writer Zach Jacobson’s pregame report.

This offensive line that has searched for answers due to struggles, and the former Pro Bowler is an intriguing way forward. Green Bay gets an experienced interior presence while several other options are unavailable.

The Packers’ official inactive list includes Aaron Banks, Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings. That makes Zeitler’s arrival especially useful as Green Bay tries to build on last week’s win at Tampa Bay.

Zeitler’s Packers Debut Follows a Patient Buildup

The Packers signed Zeitler on Sept. 30, but his first opportunity to suit up required some patience. He was inactive against the Buccaneers, allowing him additional time before stepping into a new offense.

The direction became clearer Wednesday. Zeitler took first-team reps at right guard, as Acme Packing Company detailed, following his recovery from a quadriceps injury.

By Friday, Zeitler said he felt “much better” than he had the previous week, per Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

“Still a lot to process coming in already into season,” Zeitler said.

That admission puts the debut in perspective. Experience can help a player recognize what a defense is trying to do, but learning new terminology and working alongside different teammates still takes time.

Zeitler brings much of the former. According to Green Bay’s signing announcement, he entered his 15th NFL season with 214 regular-season appearances and 213 starts. He also started all seven of his postseason appearances and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, native and former Wisconsin standout now gets his first chance to apply himself for his home-state NFL team. Against a division rival, his introduction comes with meaningful work waiting.

Packers Need More Than a New Face to Fix the Offense

Zeitler joins a group that showed encouraging signs last week, even while leaving room for improvement.

In his Wednesday chat on Packers.com, team editor Mike Spofford described improved pass protection against Tampa Bay. He also noted that two big runs helped the ground game, although finding consistent rushing room stayed tricky.

Spofford pointed to Zeitler taking over at right guard alongside Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Sunday provides a chance to see whether that veteran pairing helps the offense settle down.

The need for improvement was obvious when Green Bay signed Zeitler. The Packers had rushed for only 146 yards through their first three games, averaging 48.7 per contest.

Those numbers explain why a guard’s debut could serve as massive past the usual lineup shuffle.

Still, blocking is one part of the repair. Spofford also identified penalties, fumbles and dropped passes as problems holding back the offense. A veteran addition cannot erase those mistakes on his own.

A steadier protection and a more dependable rushing attack would give Jordan Love and the offense a better foundation. Zeitler now has an occasion to contribute to both.

The Packers have reached the point where they can judge their new guard by what happens between the whistles.