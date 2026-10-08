Packers’ Key OL Signing Inches Closer to Debut Against Bears

Kevin Zeitler has yet to play a snap for the Green Bay Packers, but his first appearance is looking more plausible ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Zeitler worked with Green Bay’s apparent starting offensive line for the second straight day Thursday.

ESPN’ s Rob Demovsky reported that the group had the same look as Wednesday, adding that Zeitler was “seemingly trending towards making his debut” against Chicago.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a measured update earlier Thursday.

“He’s progressing good. He’s getting a little bit more each and every day,” LaFleur said, per Jason B. Hirschhorn. “Again, we’re trying to ramp him up to where he feels comfortable to go out there and play winning football.”

That leaves the decision open, but Green Bay’s practice alignment and LaFleur’s words allude to good news ahead for Packers fans.

The 36-year-old guard was inactive for last Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four days after the Packers announced his signing.

Zeitler Moves Closer to Packers’ Starting Line

Zeitler lined up at right guard with the first unit Wednesday, and Thursday’s practice brought no apparent change. If he is cleared to play, that would put the former Pro Bowler in position to replace Travis Glover, who started at right guard in Tampa Bay.

The Packers have needed choices inside. Aaron Banks missed Wednesday’s practice with knee and toe injuries, while Jacob Monk sat out with a quadriceps injury, via the Packers injury report. Both were inactive against Tampa Bay. Green Bay started newly acquired Laken Tomlinson at left guard and Glover on the right in that game.

Zeitler brings a great deal of experience to the spot. The Packers credited him with 213 starts in 214 regular-season appearances when they signed him Sept. 30. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and started 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. An offseason recovery kept him unsigned until Green Bay called.

LaFleur has resisted declaring him ready simply because he has taken first-team reps. But Friday’s practice and the final injury report should provide a note closer to the final call before the team decides on its lineup.

Packers Have Stiff Competition to Stress O-Line

Jordan Love and an offense are still seeking steadier production.

Green Bay’s reworked line protected Love better against Tampa Bay, but the Packers struggled to sustain drives. Entering the Bears game, Green Bay had converted 26% of its third downs, while Chicago’s defense had allowed opponents to convert just 24%.

Zeitler’s arrival would add a veteran at his familiar right guard position, alongside Tomlinson at left guard.

It would also give the Packers a chance to see whether their recent additions can provide a more settled line after weeks of injuries and changes up front.

There is a personal angle to a possible Sunday debut, too.

Zeitler grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, cheering for the Packers. His first game for his childhood team would come at Lambeau Field against its oldest rival.

For now, Thursday’s repeat of the starting practice group is the strongest indication yet that he may get that opportunity this week.