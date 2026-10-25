Why Is Packers’ 213-Start Pro Bowler Inactive vs. Former Team?

The Green Bay Packers have made a surprising decision before Sunday’s NFC North clash against the Detroit Lions.

Despite returning to the home stadium of one of his former teams, veteran guard Kevin Zeitler will not suit up for Green Bay’s Week 7 matchup.

The 36-year-old Pro Bowler was among six players listed as inactive by the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, marking another setback in his quest to secure a starting role.

And the decision is specifically interesting with Zeitler’s extensive experience, tallying 213 career starts across 14 NFL seasons.

However, his absence isn’t related to an injury.

Packers Make Zeitler Inactive Against Lions

Zeitler is a healthy scratch, with the Packers electing to keep him inactive despite having no reported injury concerns.

Green Bay confirmed the decision in its official inactive announcement, which also revealed that starting guard Aaron Banks will return after missing four consecutive games.

Banks had been recovering from knee and toe injuries, but his availability gives the Packers additional flexibility across their offensive line.

Meanwhile, Travis Glover has continued to impress at right guard, where Zeitler initially appeared destined to make an impact.

The former sixth-round pick has started three consecutive games, helping Green Bay set greater continuity up front during its three-game winning streak.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich addressed the situation earlier in the week, explaining why the coaching staff was reluctant to make unnecessary changes.

“We’re not going to change just to change,” Stenavich said.

He noted that the team would continue evaluating its options while prioritizing the five offensive linemen who provided the best opportunity to win.

The emergence of Glover, combined with Banks’ return and the presence of Laken Tomlinson, has made Zeitler’s road to playing time more complicated.

The veteran signed with Green Bay on Sept. 30 after spending the offseason without an NFL team.

Not being around during organized team activities and training camp meant he needed additional time to adjust to Green Bay’s offensive system.

Although Zeitler has appeared in two games, he has logged just 11 special teams snaps without participating on offense.

Zeitler Addresses Frustrating Situation Before Lions Reunion

Zeitler’s limited chances reflect a dramatic departure from his lengthy NFL career.

Before joining Green Bay, the Wisconsin product had started 213 of his 214 regular-season appearances, including all 16 games he played for Detroit in 2024.

He helped the Lions become a first-rate NFL offense that season, with Detroit scoring a franchise-record 564 points.

Zeitler subsequently joined the Tennessee Titans in 2025 before returning to Wisconsin with the Packers.

Despite his current situation, the veteran has maintained a positive outlook.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber on Thursday, Oct. 22, Zeitler acknowledged that Green Bay’s recent success has made changes less necessary.

“Right now, the only thing that matters is winning,” Zeitler said.

The veteran also explained that he has been working to learn the offense through film study, mental repetitions and more preparation outside regular team drills.

His willingness to stay patient hasn’t altered the nature of his circumstances.

Zeitler was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and an integral part of Detroit’s offensive success the following season. Yet he remains on the sidelines while a younger, less experienced player occupies his preferred position.

Today, at least, the longtime NFL starter won’t face his former teammates at Ford Field.