Packers Announce Josh Jacobs’ Status Amid Fresh Allegations

The Green Bay Packers have made their stance clear on Josh Jacobs after additional allegations of abusive behavior surfaced against the star running back.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday, Nov. 2, that Green Bay is aware of the previous allegations involving Jacobs, but he indicated that the organization expects to keep the three-time Pro Bowler on its roster.

LaFleur’s remarks come after police records released Friday, Oct. 30, revealed that three additional women had made allegations against Jacobs involving incidents that reportedly occurred several years ago.

Although Jacobs’ attorneys have denied the new allegations, the NFL continues investigating the running back’s conduct, leaving the possibility of further discipline unresolved.

Matt LaFleur Addresses Josh Jacobs’ Future With Packers

LaFleur offered a straightforward assessment of Jacobs’ future during his Monday media availability.

According to USA TODAY Packers reporter Ryan Wood, the coach acknowledged that the organization was familiar with the previous allegations against the veteran.

“I would anticipate him being a member of us moving forward,” LaFleur said, according to Wood’s Nov. 2 report.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky also captured the situation.

“We’re going to let everything play out and go from there,” LaFleur said.

The statement signals that Green Bay doesn’t anticipate parting ways with Jacobs despite the renewed scrutiny surrounding his off-field conduct.

It also follows LaFleur’s previous expressions of support for the running back throughout his legal situation.

When Jacobs returned to the team in October after spending six games on the commissioner’s exempt list, LaFleur defended the idea of giving his player another opportunity.

“I think people learn from their mistakes, and I think he’s extremely remorseful and I do believe that he’s a good person,” LaFleur said, according to Packers.com on Oct. 21.

The coach also talked about his belief in second chances.