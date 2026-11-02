Packers Announce Josh Jacobs’ Status Amid Fresh Allegations

The Green Bay Packers have made their stance clear on Josh Jacobs after additional allegations of abusive behavior surfaced against the star running back.
Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday, Nov. 2, that Green Bay is aware of the previous allegations involving Jacobs, but he indicated that the organization expects to keep the three-time Pro Bowler on its roster.
LaFleur’s remarks come after police records released Friday, Oct. 30, revealed that three additional women had made allegations against Jacobs involving incidents that reportedly occurred several years ago.
Although Jacobs’ attorneys have denied the new allegations, the NFL continues investigating the running back’s conduct, leaving the possibility of further discipline unresolved.
Matt LaFleur Addresses Josh Jacobs’ Future With Packers
LaFleur offered a straightforward assessment of Jacobs’ future during his Monday media availability.
According to USA TODAY Packers reporter Ryan Wood, the coach acknowledged that the organization was familiar with the previous allegations against the veteran.
“I would anticipate him being a member of us moving forward,” LaFleur said, according to Wood’s Nov. 2 report.
ESPN’s Rob Demovsky also captured the situation.
“We’re going to let everything play out and go from there,” LaFleur said.
The statement signals that Green Bay doesn’t anticipate parting ways with Jacobs despite the renewed scrutiny surrounding his off-field conduct.
It also follows LaFleur’s previous expressions of support for the running back throughout his legal situation.
When Jacobs returned to the team in October after spending six games on the commissioner’s exempt list, LaFleur defended the idea of giving his player another opportunity.
“I think people learn from their mistakes, and I think he’s extremely remorseful and I do believe that he’s a good person,” LaFleur said, according to Packers.com on Oct. 21.
The coach also talked about his belief in second chances.
Josh Jacobs’ Attorneys Deny New Allegations as NFL Investigation Continues
The words from LaFleur arrive amid renewed attention on allegations involving Jacobs.
According to an Associated Press report (via NFL.com), three women previously contacted police with accusations of abusive behavior involving the running back in incidents dating to 2021 and 2022.
The allegations became public following the release of records from an investigation into Jacobs’ May 2026 altercation with his then-girlfriend.
Jacobs pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from that incident.
His attorneys issued another statement Sunday, Nov. 1, denying the three additional allegations and maintaining that Jacobs possesses evidence contradicting the women’s accounts.
The legal team argued that the newly publicized allegations hadn’t been adequately investigated and disputed the decision to release those accounts without further examination.
Meanwhile, the NFL has confirmed that its investigation remains open and that it will review the additional allegations.
Jacobs is eligible to play while the league conducts its review, although that status doesn’t rule out further disciplinary action.
The running back returned against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 25.
He has since appeared in two games, including Green Bay’s 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, when he scored two touchdowns.
The Packers, who are 5-3, will next battle the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Packers Announce Josh Jacobs’ Status Amid Fresh Allegations