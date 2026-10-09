Packers’ LaFleur Talks Promoted ‘Natural Runner’ RB Ahead of Bears Game

The Green Bay Packers may have another running back ready to enter the mix Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was in good spirits regarding newly promoted running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Friday, one day after Green Bay moved the veteran from its practice squad to the 53-man roster.

“P’s done a great job, ever since he’s gotten here,” LaFleur said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn. “He helps on special teams as well. I think he’s a natural runner.”

LaFleur acknowledged Strong has had limited game action, but he made clear he believes the 27-year-old can handle a role if his number is called.

“If given the opportunity, I think he’ll be ready to go,” LaFleur said.

The timing is noteworthy for Green Bay. Chris Brooks has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 4, creating a possible opening for Strong to make his first regular-season appearance for the Packers.

LaFleur Signals Confidence in Strong

The Packers officially promoted Strong on Thursday after he spent more than a year in the organization. Green Bay’s announcement noted that Strong joined the practice squad in September 2025 and was elevated three times last season. He was inactive for two of those games and dressed without playing in the other.

His NFL career still gives LaFleur an experienced option.

The New England Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 127 overall. He later spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cleveland Browns before eventually landing in Green Bay.

Strong has appeared in 46 career games with one start, rushing 99 times for 499 yards and two touchdowns. His career average sits at 5.0 yards per carry, and he has added 26 receptions for 193 yards.

Speed has always been a prominent part of Strong’s profile. He ran an official 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, tying for the fastest time among running backs that year, per NFL.com.

LaFleur also highlighted Strong’s ability to help on special teams, which could give him another path onto the field. Strong has returned 24 kickoffs for 570 yards in his NFL career, averaging 23.8 yards per return.

Packers Backfield Opens Ahead of Bears Game

Strong’s promotion became more significant as Brooks continued to miss practice with the ankle injury he suffered during Green Bay’s 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brooks didn’t participate Wednesday or Thursday, via the Packers’ official injury report. Before leaving the Tampa Bay game, he carried four times for 30 yards, including a 27-yard run.

If Brooks can’t play, Green Bay still has MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson available, but Strong would give LaFleur another experienced choice in the rotation.

The Packers have yet to settle on a consistent hierarchy in the backfield this season, leaving room for a player to earn more work. Strong is unlikely to walk directly into a featured role, especially after spending the opening weeks on the practice squad, but LaFleur’s comments indicate the coaching staff has confidence in him beyond simply serving as roster insurance.

Strong also has familiarity on his side. He has spent more than a year learning Green Bay’s offense and working with the coaching staff, which should reduce the adjustment required if he is active Sunday.

For a runner with 4.37 speed and a 5.0-yard career average, the opportunity may finally be there. LaFleur sounds prepared to find out whether Strong is ready to capitalize on it.