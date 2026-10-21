Packers’ Big-Time WR Gets Telling Verdict After 2 Dropped TDs vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are standing firmly behind Matthew Golden despite a pair of dropped touchdowns during Sunday night’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Golden finished Green Bay’s 23-13 win with 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, but his performance left some points on the field. The second-year receiver caught just six of his 13 targets, including two missed opportunities that appeared destined for the end zone.

Regardless, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich made it clear Tuesday, Oct. 20, that the team hasn’t lost any confidence in its former first-round pick.

“I’m not concerned, just because I know the type of player that he is,” Stenavich said, per Jason B. Hirschhorn.

The coordinator’s comments came as Green Bay got ready for a critical NFC North showdown with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Packers OC Stenavich Backs Golden Following Critical Drops

Stenavich spotlights that Golden’s mistakes shouldn’t overshadow his development or the trust he has earned within Green Bay’s offense.

“It’s just one of those things that you can’t lose trust in yourself,” Stenavich continued. “You got here for a reason. You are the player who you are for a reason. We all trust him. Jordan [Love] trusts him. I know he’s going to make those plays.”

That confidence wasn’t entirely surprising looking at Golden’s overall production against Dallas.

The 2025 first-round pick opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown reception from Jordan Love and also hauled in a 37-yard completion during Green Bay’s opening possession.

But Golden missed a chance to make his stat line even more impressive during the second quarter.

Per the Packers’ official game recap, Golden failed to secure a deep pass that would have ended in a touchdown. He also narrowly missed an extra one on a back-shoulder throw along the right sideline.

Despite those mistakes, Love continued targeting Golden, connecting with him for a 21-yard gain on the very next play following the second mishap.

Love also revealed that Golden personally encouraged him to continue looking in his direction.

“Just keep trusting me, just keep coming to me,” Golden told Love, via the quarterback’s postgame comments reported by Packers.com.

Golden’s Breakout Season Continues Ahead of Lions Matchup

While Golden’s drops generated attention, his second NFL season has been a notable advancement over his rookie campaign.

According to NFL.com, Golden has recorded 30 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns through Green Bay’s first six games.

For comparison, the former Texas standout totaled just 29 catches for 361 yards without a receiving touchdown across 14 appearances during his rookie season in 2025.

Golden has also surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of his first six games this season, including consecutive performances against the Chicago Bears and Cowboys.

His production has helped put him up as a key receiving option for Love alongside Christian Watson.

The Packers, though, will need Golden to capitalize on those scoring occasions moving forward, most definitely against a Lions team that has stressed Green Bay in recent seasons.

The Packers are riding a three-game winning streak with a 4-2 record.