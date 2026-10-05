Packers’ Micah Parsons Injury Update: ‘Working His Butt Off To Be Out There’

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a firm return date for Micah Parsons.

But Parsons won’t return to practice this week as he continues his recovery from ACL and meniscus surgery, head coach Matt LaFleur said and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported.

That news extends the wait for a Packers defense that has been without its premier edge rusher since he suffered the season-ending knee injury late in the 2025 campaign. Still, LaFleur indicated the 27-year-old has taken a step forward recently.

“[The] guy is working his butt off to be out there,” LaFleur said, according to Demovsky.

LaFleur added that Parsons has “made some good progress in the last week but time will tell.”

Parsons Waiting to Open Practice Window

The former Dallas Cowboy became eligible to return from the physically unable to perform list after the opening four games, but eligibility alone didn’t mean a return.

The Packers have consistently stressed patience with their star defender after Parsons underwent knee surgery in December. His procedure involved both ACL reconstruction and work on his meniscus, making his rehabilitation different from a standard ACL recovery.

Parsons acknowledged that distinction during training camp. The Packers’ official website reported in August that he spent seven weeks on crutches because doctors needed to protect the repaired meniscus, slowing some portions of his rehabilitation compared with teammates recovering from ACL injuries.

At that point, Parsons called a mid-October return “realistic” and specifically left open the possibility of playing against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Oct. 18. He stopped short of guaranteeing anything and emphasized that he and the medical staff had work to do.

That target now appears increasingly ambitious with Parsons still unable to practice this week.

Once Green Bay designates Parsons to return, the team will open a 21-day window in which he can practice before he must either be activated or remain sidelined.

Packers Could Use Their Defensive Difference-Maker

Getting Parsons back would give Green Bay a huge addition without making a roster move.

Before his 2025 season ended, Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss in 14 games. He also finished among the NFL’s leaders in quarterback pressure despite missing the final portion of the season.

His production has been remarkably consistent since being in the league. Parsons has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons, establishing himself as one of football’s most disruptive defensive players.

The Packers knew they would have to navigate the opening portion of 2026 without him. Parsons said in June that the medical staff initially viewed nine months as the minimum benchmark following his December surgery, which placed a potential return to football activities around late September.

That benchmark has passed without Parsons returning to practice, but LaFleur’s latest comments float some optimism that progress is beginning to accelerate.

For now, Green Bay’s approach is unchanged.