Packers’ Micah Parsons Fires Pointed Message at Rival Bears

The Green Bay Packers are anxiously awaiting the return of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. He continues to work his way back from the torn ACL suffered last season against the Denver Broncos.

While there was some hope of Parsons returning this week on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, he will not play. He is focused on getting back to full health before coming back, rather than rushing back and risking another injury.

Despite the absence of Parsons, the Packers’ defense has played solid football. Lukas Van Ness and Dani Dennis-Sutton, in particular, have stepped up.

Last week, Green Bay handled business in convincing fashion against the rival Chicago Bears. The Packers ended up winning the game by a final score of 31-7.

Following that beatdown, Parsons spoke out with a very pointed message directed at the Bears.

Packers’ Micah Parsons Doesn’t Hold Back on the Bears

As shared by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Parsons doesn’t care about all the trash talk Chicago threw Green Bay’s way before the game.

“I don’t be worried about him. They’re rage baiters. They wanna be viral all the time,” Parsons said.

Leading up to the game, the Bears were clearly fired up. Ben Johnson has set the tone for being very vocal about his dislike for the Packers. Despite the noise from Chicago, Green Bay dominated and quieted the noise down.

On the other side, the Packers simply focused on playing football. There wasn’t much talk that came out of Green Bay before the game. Matt LaFleur and company decided to let their play do the talking.

What’s Next for Green Bay Following Bears Blowout?

After a brutally slow start to the season, the Packers look to be back on track. They hold a 3-2 record and are right back in the mix of the NFC playoff race.

Beating the Cowboys on Sunday night would be another nice step in the right direction.

Parsons should return at some point in the near future. Whether he misses a few more games or not, the impact he will have upon his return will be massive. If Green Bay can win another couple of games without him, the team will be in good shape.

Following the game against Dallas, the Packers will hit the road for a matchup against the Detroit Lions. They will then take on the Carolina Panthers at home and the New England Patriots on the road in their next two games.

All of that being said, Parsons has made his point crystal clear about Chicago.