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Former Packers’ 13-Year HC Responds to Loaded Question

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Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
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DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are an important chapter in Mike McCarthy’s coaching career, and the Super Bowl-winning coach was recently put on the spot about his former team.

Now leading the Pittsburgh Steelers, McCarthy faced an amusing question about whether his new position is better than coaching Green Bay or the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran coach apparently had no interest in creating controversy, as his response drew a smile.

“You trying to get me in trouble?” McCarthy said, according to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Chris Adamski.

The seven-word answer allowed McCarthy to sidestep a potentially awkward comparison involving three of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

And bearing in mind everything he accomplished in Green Bay, it’s understandable why he wouldn’t want to make that distinction.

McCarthy Avoids Comparing Steelers to Packers

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

McCarthy’s lighthearted response came as the Steelers prepared for Sunday’s international matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France.

Pittsburgh enters the Oct. 25 contest with a 4-2 record, giving McCarthy a promising start to his first season with the organization.

The 62-year-old coach also has personal ties to Pittsburgh, having grown up in the area before embarking on his NFL coaching career.

However, his accomplishments with the Packers are tricky to overlook.

McCarthy coached Green Bay for 13 seasons from 2006 through 2018, compiling a 125-77-2 regular-season record and leading the franchise to nine playoff appearances.

His crowning achievement came following the 2010 season, when the Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Under McCarthy, Green Bay also reached four NFC Championship Games and captured six NFC North titles.

He was instrumental in the development of Aaron Rodgers, who became one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks during their partnership.

Via the Steelers’ official coaching biography, McCarthy and Rodgers combined for a 100-57-1 record during their time together.

Rodgers also threw 337 touchdown passes during that stretch.

McCarthy’s Packers History Adds Intrigue to Coaching Comparison

San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

McCarthy’s subsequent tenure in Dallas also featured regular-season success.

He guided the Cowboys from 2020 through 2024, producing three consecutive 12-win seasons between 2021 and 2023.

But his time in Dallas included a painful postseason encounter with his former franchise.

During the January 2024 NFC wild-card round, quarterback Jordan Love powered the Packers to a stunning 48-32 victory over McCarthy’s Cowboys.

Love finished with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns, nailing a top-career performance.

The defeat ended Dallas’ season despite its 12-5 regular-season record and No. 2 seed in the NFC.

As of late, McCarthy is pursuing another championship with the Steelers, the same organization his Packers defeated to capture the Lombardi Trophy more than 15 years ago.

Pittsburgh hired him in January 2026 to lead his hometown franchise.

Although he expressed his emotional link to Pittsburgh during his introductory press conference, when confronted with a direct comparison between Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Dallas, he chose humor over handing out a verdict.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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