Packers Predicted to Take Certain Approach Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers have been connected to several high-profile trade targets, but general manager Brian Gutekunst is being projected to take a much quieter approach as the NFL trade deadline draws near.

A to Z Sports‘ Wendell Ferreira predicted Monday, Nov. 2, that Green Bay is more likely to stand pat than make a significant acquisition before the Nov. 10 deadline.

The forecast comes despite the Packers’ reported interest in Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor and several potential roster needs.

Green Bay has improved to 5-3 following a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29, leaving Gutekunst with a decision about whether to pursue players from elsewhere or preserve the organization’s long-term resources.

Brian Gutekunst Predicted to Keep Packers Quiet at Trade Deadline

Ferreira identified three primary reasons why the Packers could avoid making a deal — the challenges of integrating midseason acquisitions, limited draft capital and Gutekunst’s preference for building through the draft.

Granted that Green Bay has explored potential trades, Ferreira believes the organization is unlikely to surrender more valuable assets for a veteran.

The analyst pointed to the issue of bringing players into a new system midway through the season, when there’s limited time to learn assignments and develop chemistry.

Draft capital presents an obstacle as well.

The Packers surrendered their 2026 and 2027 first-round selections, along with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, to acquire Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Green Bay also has several young defenders approaching contract decisions, including Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Edgerrin Cooper and potentially Lukas Van Ness.

Ferreira noted that Gutekunst has generally been more willing to trade late-round selections than valuable picks in the second through fifth rounds.

The Parsons blockbuster was an exception to that philosophy, but the analyst doesn’t expect a comparable approach at this year’s deadline.

Instead, Ferreira believes Green Bay could rely on internal development while maintaining financial flexibility for future seasons.

Packers’ Jonathan Taylor Interest Creates Trade Deadline Question

The chance of Green Bay staying quiet is noteworthy given its reported pursuit of Taylor.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday, Nov. 1, that the Packers were among five teams to check on the three-time Pro Bowl running back’s availability.

Schultz indicated that Indianapolis’ asking price remains too high, although sources believe a Taylor trade is increasingly likely before the deadline.

That doesn’t mean Green Bay will be the team willing to meet the Colts’ demands.

The Packers could also consider adding depth along their offensive or defensive lines, while dubiousness lingers about the team’s cornerback situation.

As for good news, Parsons is almost back for his season debut after suffering a torn ACL last December. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green Bay is targeting its Nov. 25 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams for the All-Pro pass rusher’s return.

That timetable is contingent on his recovery, but the date of Parsons stalking the field once again has popped up on the horizon.

The Packers’ next matchup comes vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.