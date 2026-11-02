Packers Get NFL All-Timer Broadcast Assignment Ahead of Patriots Showdown

The Green Bay Packers will have one of the most recognizable names in NFL history calling their next game.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to serve as FOX’s lead analyst when Green Bay visits the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman confirmed the broadcast assignment Sunday, Nov. 1, identifying Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as the network’s crew for the Week 9 matchup.

The assignment places the Packers in the spotlight for Brady’s first Patriots game as a broadcaster, with the former quarterback returning to Gillette Stadium in a new role.

It also sets up an intriguing opportunity for Brady to evaluate Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love as the Packers attempt to build momentum in the second half of the season.

Packers Draw Tom Brady, FOX’s Lead Broadcast Crew Against Patriots

Schneidman shared the four-person assignment ahead of Green Bay’s trip to Foxborough.

Brady will provide analysis alongside Burkhardt, FOX’s lead play-by-play announcer, while Andrews and Rinaldi handle sideline reporting.

The group is in its third season together as FOX’s leading NFL broadcast team.

Brady’s presence makes sense because of his history with New England. The legendary quarterback won six Super Bowls during his 20 seasons with the Patriots before capturing another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FOX had previously announced that Brady would call the Nov. 8 contest, making it his first shot to cover his former team as a television analyst.

The matchup is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and will also be available to stream through FOX One.

Jordan Love, Packers Prepare for National Spotlight Against New England

The Packers head into their upcoming matchup following a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Love had one of his stronger performances of the season, completing 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

His touchdown passes went to Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden and Josh Jacobs, helping Green Bay overcome several offensive mistakes to secure its fifth win.

Meanwhile, New England improved to 5-3 with a 24-19 comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. New England evaporated a 10-point halftime deficit to get the victory.

The upcoming contest sets the stage for a compelling matchup between Love and Maye, two quarterbacks leading teams looking to strengthen their playoff positioning.

There’s also much history between the Packers and Patriots.

Via Green Bay’s official schedule announcement, the teams have split their 12 regular-season meetings, while the Packers won their only postseason encounter, defeating New England 35-21 in Super Bowl XXXI.

Green Bay also won the most recent meeting, a 27-24 overtime victory at Lambeau Field in October 2022.

The Packers haven’t won a road game against New England since 2002, though.

And this time, Brady will be watching from the broadcast booth as Green Bay attempts to end that drought.