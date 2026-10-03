Packers Odds to Land 8-Time Pro Bowl WR Amidst Reed Injury

The Green Bay Packers suddenly have an opening in their receiving corps, and prediction-market traders are giving a chance (albeit slim) of filling it with one of the NFL’s most accomplished free agents, Tyreek Hill.

He’s available as he works his way back from the devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. With October arriving and Hill teasing his return, Green Bay is sitting fourth among potential destinations in a prediction market that has attracted nearly $700,000 in volume.

As of 1:49 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, the Kalshi market on Hill’s next team put the Packers at 5%, behind the Kansas City Chiefs at 39%, Minnesota Vikings at 29% and Buffalo Bills at 9%. The market showed $687,106 in total volume.

Packers Listed at 5% in Hill Market

Green Bay’s appearance near the top of the board lands at an interesting time.

Two days earlier, Action Network’s breakdown of the same Kalshi market had the Packers at 14%, behind Kansas City and Buffalo. The price has since fallen substantially, although Green Bay is among the leading named destinations.

Hill added fuel to the speculation when he posted, “I think I’m ready for some cold weather,” after previously indicating he was getting closer to returning to work.

Reuters noted that Green Bay was among the destinations being discussed following Hill’s message.

The 32-year-old has been recovering from a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, suffered in September 2025. NFL.com reported during the summer that Hill had undergone two surgeries and was working to regain strength in his injured left leg.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has also indicated that Hill wants to get healthy before deciding on a destination.

Jayden Reed Injury Makes Hill Fit Easier to Explain

The Packers announced this week that Jayden Reed will undergo season-ending surgery for the neck injury he sustained against the New York Jets.

Green Bay’s official website reported that Reed has full range of motion and mobility, but the injury will keep him out for the remainder of 2026. The team placed him on injured reserve Sept. 30.

That takes a proven playmaker out of an offense fashioned around quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers still have Christian Watson and 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden, while Green Bay has identified Skyy Moore and Bo Melton as players who can absorb additional work following Reed’s injury.

Hill would present a much different option if his recovery has progressed enough for an NFL return. He has 11,363 career receiving yards and 83 receiving touchdowns, according to Reuters, along with eight Pro Bowl selections.

Whether Green Bay has any interest remains unanswered. The prediction market, however, has handed the Packers a visible place in Hill’s developing comeback story at precisely the moment their receiver room has lost a noteworthy piece.