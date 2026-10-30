Packers LB Ty’Ron Hopper: Who Is Green Bay’s Latest Defensive Savant?

Coming off a tough division loss, the Green Bay Packers needed to bounce back on a short week against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Lions managed to edge the Packers on a game-winning field goal on Sunday, capitalizing on a series of turnovers, bizarre penalties, and missed field goals by the Packers.

But even at 4-3 and down a key division game against Detroit, Green Bay was still in the thick of the NFC playoff race. With so many teams vying for those wild card spots — not to mention the ongoing NFC North race — this Thursday night matchup carried a lot of weight for the Packers.

To add on to the pressure, the Packers were down both starting linebackers. Edgerrin Cooper is out for the season with an Achilles tear while Zaire Franklin is also sidelined with a hairline fracture in his shin. Thankfully, Franklin isn’t expected to go in injured reserve and shouldn’t miss much time, but he still wasn’t available Thursday night.

In the absence of Franklin and Cooper, a new Packers hero emerged. Third-year LB Ty’Ron Hopper had a monster first half against the Panthers, securing a key interception off his own deflection and making multiple solo stops. Who is Hopper, and how did he come to be such an important member of Green Bay’s defense?

Ty’Ron Hopper’s Path to Becoming a Member of the Green Bay Packers

A four-star recruit out of high school, Hopper initial committed to Florida. He spent three seasons in Gainsville, playing a consistent yet reserve role for his first two. Them in 2021, Hopper had 62 tackles, three sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He became one of the most coveted transfer players in the portal and landed at Missouri.

Once at Missouri, Hopper continued his winning ways. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 with 74 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and two passes defensed. In 2023, he totaled 55 tackles, three sacks, and three passes defensed. Hopper was selected No. 91 overall in the third round by the Packers in the 2024 draft, quickly securing himself a key reserve role in Green Bay.

Hopper played in all 17 games across both his first two seasons. But he primarily played special teams, only seeing a deep reserve role on defense. Still, he managed to rack up 33 tackles and a forced fumble across those two seasons.

Hopper’s role expanded dramatically in 2026, in part due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, but also because of his improved play. Through six games, Hopper had 19 tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed. In the first half against the Panthers, he totaled four tackles, three passes defensed, and an interception.

The Packers Have Work to do in the NFC Playoff Race

At 4-3, the Packers have a lot of work ahead of them in the NFC playoff race. They sit last in their own division behind the Vikings, Bears, and Lions — not to mention the competitive NFC wild card race, with the likes of the Seahawks, Rams, Cowboys, and Falcons potential competition.

But if Hopper keeps playing like this, the Packers have to feel good about their chances.