Packers Work Out Ex-Patriots Starter, Former 3rd-Round Pick Following Cooper Loss

The Green Bay Packers are casting a wide net for depth at linebacker after losing Edgerrin Cooper for the season.

Packer Report’s Easton Butler reported that Green Bay was working out linebackers Channing Tindall and Josh Ross.

Butler also reported that Curtis Jacobs, who has NFL starting experience and played in the UFL this spring, was among the players getting a look.

The workouts come one day after the Packers placed Cooper on injured reserve because of the Achilles injury he suffered in a 17-14 win over Tampa Bay.

Green Bay promoted Kristian Welch from the practice squad Tuesday, but the latest round of auditions indicates general manager Brian Gutekunst is still exploring outside help.

Green Bay also worked out former Pro Bowler Deion Jones, giving the team several different profiles to consider as it reshapes the room behind Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper.

Tindall an Intriguing Speed Option for Packers

Tindall carries the most draft pedigree of the latest group.

Miami selected him No. 102 overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and his four-year rookie contract was worth $5.044 million, according to Over the Cap. He arrived in the league after helping Georgia win the national championship in 2021, when he earned second-team All-SEC honors.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker also entered the NFL with notable speed. Atlanta noted after signing him in March that he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Tindall never developed into a full-time defensive starter in Miami, but he appeared in 44 games over three seasons and carved out a significant role on special teams. He later joined Arizona during the 2025 season, appearing in seven games, before signing a one-year deal with Atlanta this past offseason. The Falcons released him during final roster cuts in August.

That background makes Tindall an interesting candidate for Green Bay. He wouldn’t be expected to replace Cooper’s playmaking ability one-for-one, but his speed and extensive special-teams work could have utility on the back end of the roster.

Jacobs, Ross Bring Varied Types of Experience

Jacobs has the most recent extended defensive workload of the three.

The former Penn State linebacker played nine games and made two starts for New England as an undrafted rookie in 2024 before landing on injured reserve. He then spent time with Tennessee and played for the DC Defenders in 2026.

Jacobs started all 10 regular-season games for D.C. this spring and recorded 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery, according to the UFL. He was also among several Defenders players who earned NFL workouts after the season.

Ross, on the other hand, is a former Michigan captain who found his way into the league with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and later joined Seattle. The Seahawks said Ross appeared in 10 games for them in 2024 while playing 67% of their special-teams snaps. Minnesota released him during roster cuts in August.

The Packers know they will have to spread Cooper’s responsibilities around. Matt LaFleur called the third-year linebacker “a tough one to lose” and pointed to McDuffie and Hopper as the next players in line.

The three additional workouts stock Green Bay with potential alternatives past the internal group.

As for a defense suddenly missing one of its top playmakers, the Packers appear intent on making sure the linebacker room isn’t left thin.