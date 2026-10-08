Packers All-Pro Talks ‘Bad Blood’ of Chicago Bears Rivalry

Zaire Franklin has only been with the Green Bay Packers for a few months, but the veteran linebacker seems to understand what comes with facing the Chicago Bears.

Ahead of his first Packers-Bears game since Green Bay acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, Franklin made his feelings about the rivalry clear — and took a subtle shot at the opponent in the process.

“A lot of bad blood,” Franklin told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 7, via Vince Lovergine of Fox 11. “Nowadays most rivalries are on social media and the offseason you’re hanging out. I don’t think anybody wants to hang out with the Bears in the offseason.”

Franklin also said the matchup is “gonna be a bit more personal for sure,” per the Packers’ official website.

It’s a quick initiation into a rivalry that means a lot for Green Bay in Week 5.

Franklin Feels Packers-Bears Rivalry

Green Bay and Chicago have played 213 times entering Sunday, making this the most-played rivalry in NFL history. The Packers lead the all-time series 109-98-6 when the postseason is included, via the team’s official game notes

The recent history includes more intrigue. Green Bay has won 15 of the last 18 meetings at Lambeau Field, including a 28-21 victory last season, but Chicago got the last word in 2025.

The Bears beat the Packers in overtime at Soldier Field late in the regular season and then came back from a fourth-quarter deficit to knock Green Bay out of the playoffs weeks later.

Meanwhile, Franklin arrived in March in a trade that sent defensive lineman Colby Wooden to Indianapolis. He spent his first eight seasons with the Colts and developed into one of the NFL’s most productive tacklers, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2024 after leading the league with 173 tackles.

The Packers brought him in to help organize the middle of a new-look defense, and his responsibilities have only grown four games into the season.

Franklin’s Role Grows After Edgerrin Cooper Injury

Edgerrin Cooper suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Packers’ 17-14 Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That leaves Franklin as the central veteran presence in a linebacker group expected to turn to Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper for more work next to him.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said this week that Franklin has been “running the show” as Green Bay’s green-dot defender and praised how he has handled the communication responsibilities placed on him.

“He’s making plays for us,” Gannon said, via Packers.com. “We put a lot on his plate and he handles it well.”

LaFleur floated an alike take after the Tampa Bay win, calling Franklin a strong leader who gets all 11 defenders on the same page. Packers

Now that leadership will be tested against a Bears team starting Tyson Bagent in place of injured quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago has found ways to win through the quarterback injuries and enters Lambeau with the better record.

Franklin, however, doesn’t sound interested in treating the matchup like any game on the schedule. His first taste of Packers-Bears week has produced one of Green Bay’s strongest rivalry comments — and he can back it up on the field on Sunday.