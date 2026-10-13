Packers Steal Spotlight at Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game

The Green Bay Packers had cause to celebrate less than 24 hours after dismantling the Chicago Bears.

Several Packers players made the trip to American Family Field on Monday, October 12, for Game 2 of the Milwaukee Brewers’ National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It didn’t take long for one of Green Bay’s newest leaders to make his presence felt.

Packers linebacker and defensive captain Zaire Franklin was shown on the stadium video board. He led a “Let’s go Brewers” chant with teammates Daniel Whelan and Matt Orzech alongside him.

“The #Packers are in the house!” Fox 6 reporter Lily Zhao posted from the ballpark. “Zaire Franklin leads a ‘Let’s go Brewers’ chant alongside Daniel Whelan, Matt Orzech and company.”

The appearance came one day after Franklin helped Green Bay secure one of its biggest wins of the season.

Franklin Keeps Embracing Packers, Wisconsin

Franklin’s Brewers cameo only adds to how swiftly the veteran linebacker has embraced his new home.

The Packers acquired Franklin from the Indianapolis Colts in March in exchange for defensive lineman Colby Wooden. Franklin had competed for Indianapolis in his first eight NFL seasons, so his move to Wisconsin represented a big change after nearly a decade with one organization.

His transition seemingly hasn’t taken long.

Green Bay teammates elected Franklin one of the team’s five season-long captains before the campaign, despite the 30-year-old having yet to play a regular-season game for the franchise. Franklin previously served as a Colts captain for six consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2025, per the Packers’ official website.

Additionally, Franklin earned second-team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024 after leading the NFL with 173 tackles.

As of late, he’s becoming one of the recognizable faces of the Packers off the field, too.

Leading thousands of Brewers fans in a chant during an NLCS game certainly won’t hurt his standing with Wisconsin sports fans.

Packers Riding High After Dominant Bears Win

The occasion also made the Packers’ baseball outing fitting.

Green Bay improved to 3-2 on Sunday with a convincing 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, pulling even with Chicago in the NFC North standings. The Packers forced five turnovers in the win, via the team’s postgame recap.

Franklin had a hand in the defensive eruption.

The veteran linebacker forced a fumble that Evan Williams recovered, one of several momentum-changing plays by the Green Bay defense. The Packers’ official highlights specifically featured Franklin’s forced fumble among the game’s key moments.

Green Bay’s offense broke loose as well. Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns, while Christian Watson finished with 143 receiving yards and two scores.

It’s nice to see that a day later, Franklin, Whelan, Orzech and their teammates were supporting another Wisconsin team with championship aspirations.

And the Packers picked a good night to make the trip. The Brewers rallied from three separate deficits to beat the Dodgers 7-4 in Game 2, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the NLCS as the series shifts to Los Angeles.