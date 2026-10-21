Packers Coach Reveals Bigger Plans for Young Receiver

The Green Bay Packers activated second-year wide receiver Savion Williams for the first time in Week 6. Williams played 40 snaps in his 2026 debut after only playing 91 snaps total in 2025. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich liked what he saw from Williams and admitted that there is a good chance the team will utilize him more moving forward.

“I think we’re going to see a lot more of that from him,” noted Stenavich, referring to Williams being utilized more as a wide receiver.

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When Williams came out of TCU, he was known as a raw receiver who had just as much talent as a potential rushing option as he did in the passing game. However, Stenavich is seeing the progression from him as a receiver, which is what is going to lead to more playing time.

Green Bay Packers Plan to Utilize Savion Williams as a Wide Receiver

“I know we always talk about, with Savion, his versatility, some of the stuff he does in the backfield,” admitted Stenavich. “But now you kind of see him grow in terms of the route running and just his overall.”

Stenavich noted that Williams always had the physical traits, but he lacked the nuance to take steps in the NFL.

“That’s the biggest thing with him,” said Stenavich. “He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s as talented a guy as we have on this team. It’s just for him, learning how to run routes. How to get open. You saw that play on the third down. He used his leverage, broke away from the coverage, and made a nice play.”

Williams had 10 catches for 78 yards as a rookie. He had 11 rushing attempts. Even on his targets, his average depth of target was 1.2 yards downfield. Williams’ depth of target was only 2.3 yards down the field in Week 6. Still, that is nearly double the target depth, showing some progression.

Packers Need Help at Receiver

There is an opportunity for Williams to get more playing time. They have a need at receiver right now. Jayden Reed is on the season-ending IR. They called on Skyy Moore to replace him. However, Moore is best known as a punt returner. With the added work, he ended up on the IR as well.

Last week, Williams played 40 snaps while Bo Melton played 18 and J. Michael Sturdivant played four. He has already won the third receiver spot. As Stenavich noted, his progression as a receiver should lead to even more chances.

Now, the question is whether the former third round pick will push the depth they have tight end off of the field and take over more of a full-time role. He might match his season total in snaps from last year as soon as Week 7.