Matt LaFleur Defines Role for Packers Versatile Skill Player

The Green Bay Packers are getting close to activating wide receiver Savion Williams from the IR. As he is nearing the end of his second week of practicing in his 21-day activation window, the question has become how the Packers plan to use him.

Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that they used the former third-round pick in a variety of ways in his rookie season. They do not plan to change how versatile he is now.

“We’ve done a lot of different things with him, dating back to last year, putting him in different positions,” admitted LaFleur. ”

While Williams has 11 rushes and 10 targets in his NFL career, the Packers head coach confirmed he will be coming back to play receiver, even though the team is thin at both receiver and running back.

“We’ve always kind of saw him primarily as (a wide receiver.) But certainly, he’s got a skill set that’s a little bit unique. You go back and watch his college tape at TCU, the way they utilized him. He’s pretty dynamic when he gets the ball in his hand.”

While the Packers coach admitted that he is best with the ball in his hands, the thing that intrigued LaFleur the most in his NFL transition is his route-running ability.

“I think where he’s grown the most is just his route-running ability,” added LaFleur. “I think he’s worked really hard at it. He was out there last week running around, and he looked pretty good.”

For a Packers offense that needs weapons of all sorts, this could be a major addition.

Green Bay Packers Could Get Savion Williams Back Soon

Williams was drafted 87th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was viewed as a project wide receiver or gadget player coming out of the draft. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Cordarrelle Patterson.

“Developmental wideout who offers an alluring blend of physical gifts and untapped potential,” wrote Zeirlein. “Williams is big, strong, and fast but very raw as a route-runner and is unreliable with his hands. His production is uneven as a traditional wideout, but he adds a dynamic kick to the offense as a gadget runner and as a catch-and-run option underneath.”

Williams had more rushes than catches in his rookie year, and his average depth of target was 1.7 yards downfield. So, it is significant to hear that he is improving in the areas of a receiver. The Packers have to find ways to use him downfield more.

Packers Need Offensive Skill Player Help

With Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner Exempt List and Jayden Reed out for the season, the team could use help at both wide receiver and running back. The team uses Reed in the slot; they get the ball in his hands on sweeps, and they design plays for him.

His average depth of target is deeper down the field than Williams last year, but it was much lower than Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. So, if there was a role for Williams to slot into, it would be Reed.

Still, with MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Pierre Strong at running back, it is fair to wonder how valuable he would be in that role.