Packers Urged to Trade for 4-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher

The Green Bay Packers are still going to be without running back Josh Jacobs indefinitely. They are also currently missing pass-down back Chris Brooks due to an ankle injury. The running back room has already been an issue this season, so there are clear thoughts about the team adding a back before the trade deadline.

One name to watch for Green Bay is Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard, according to Bradley Locker of PFF. Locker notes that the combination of the Titans’ slow start to the year and the Packers’ rushing woes should contribute to the trade making sense for both sides.

“The Titans look like one of the few surefire sellers, and Pollard could finally be on the move in the final year of his contract,” wrote Locker. “Sitting 31st in PFF rushing grade, the Packers need more ammunition as Josh Jacobs’ status remains unclear.”

Tony Pollard has 221 rushing yards this season. The Packers entire roster has 232 combined yards this season. Pollard would be a welcome addition.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Tony Pollard

Pollard is a former fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons in Dallas. In total, he recorded 3,621 rushing yards and 1,787 receiving yards with the Cowboys.

Pollard signed a three-year, $21.75M deal with the Titans after his stint in Dallas. He has posted back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons with the Titans and has four-straight 1,000 yard seasons going back to his time with Dallas.

Pollard has taken over the work in Tennessee this year, but his team is 0-4. This is also a new coaching staff, and they drafted Nick Singleton, who is seeing his carries increase each week. Pollard is a free agent after the year, and right now he seems unlikely to return to Tennessee.

So, the team can recoup some value right now by getting draft capital for Pollard. A running back getting close to age 30 with no team control will not fetch a major pick. It is better than nothing for the Titans, and it makes the Packers interested.

Packers Need a Running Back

The Packers currently have a three-man rotation at running back. However, MarShawn Lloyd has an unimpressive 30 carries for 81 yards. Kaleb Johnson is only slightly better with 20 carries for 80 yards and a 40% success rate.

Brooks leads the team in snaps, but is third in carries and yards. he has 15 rushes for 70 yards. If Brooks misses this week the team is likely to call up Pierre Strong from the practice squad.

Still, Strong is not a long-term option. He has not had a rushing attempt in an NFL game since 2024. The Packers might get a resolution on Jacobs official punishment. He is now is waiting the NFL to finish their investigation and announce their determination.

While that means he could return soon, it could also mean the NFL hands out an additional suspension. Beyond that, he might not be in game shape. Adding someone like Pollard is a lot easier, and takes a lot of the guessing and waiting out.