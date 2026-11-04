Packers Urged to Replace Struggling Rookie in Trade

The Green Bay Packers could add a kicker at the NFL trade deadline, and Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader makes sense, according to Seth Walder of ESPN. Walder notes that the Packers have a hole at kicker and the Colts have a strong option. While a kicker trade is unconventional, this fit makes sense for both sides.

“The biggest issue for Green Bay this season has been its offensive line,” wrote Walder. “But the most easily fixed problem might be at kicker, with sixth-round rookie Trey Smack struggling. Actually, that’s putting it mildly. Smack has recorded minus-2.1 field goals over expected, second worst in the NFL this season, along with three missed PATs. Shrader is on the other end of that spectrum, with 4.1 field goals made over expected, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He’s in a contract year, too.”

The Colts are 2-5, and they fired their General Manager. They already traded DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson. Rumors are that they plan to be listening to other offers as well.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Indianapolis Colts K Spencer Shrader

They could keep Shrader. However, he would likely leave in free agency. While they might want to extend him right now, they do not know what the new GM will think of investing money into a kicker on a rebuilding roster. So, getting anything back for him makes sense at this point.

Shrader has been in the NFL for three seasons. After bouncing around as a rookie, he settled in with the Colts over the past two seasons. Shrader is 19-for-21 kicking this year. He is 13-for-15 from 40 yards or more, and six-for-seven from 50 yards or further.

The year prior, he was 13-for-14 overall. More than that, he is 37-for-38 in his career on extra points.

Packers Have a Problem With Rookie Trey Smack

Smack is 11-for-16. So, he has five misses in eight games. Shrader has three misses in two seasons, and 32 attempts. That is double the attempts and half of the misses. The big issue is that Smack is 6-for-8 on kicks under 40 yards. He is four-for-five on kicks under 30 yards. He has also missed three extra points.

There is no way to compare the resumes without seeing that Shrader is clearly the better option for Green Bay.

As Walder noted, the Packers could add an offensive lineman. However, continuity has been the issue on the offensive line. So, adding a new name only helps so much for a room that needs time to gel together.

A running back might be expensive to add, and the team just got Josh Jacobs. So, the best addition they could possibly make is likely a kicker. Shrader is an upgrade and he is on a losing team. The worst the Packers could do is call and see what the price is. If Buckner went for a fourth-round pick, Shrader could be added for a reasonable deal.