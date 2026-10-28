Packers’ HC Signals Starting Offensive Line Change

The Green Bay Packers might be without starting right guard Travis Glover for their Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers. The team plays on Thursday Night Football and Glover has not practiced on the estimated injury report for Monday or Tuesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that his current injury status will make it hard for him to play this week.

“I mean, I think anytime a guy’s not able to practice, you’re worried about it,” stated LaFleur on Tuesday.

LaFleur noted that Glover made it through the game healthy, but came in the next morning with a knee issue. While LaFleur did not confirm that Kevin Zeitler will start in his absence, it did sound like that would be the way the team is leaning.

Play

“Yeah, I think if we need him, absolutely,” said LaFleur on if he would feel comfortable starting Zeitler this week. “I feel confident with him.”

The Packers signed Zeitler four weeks ago. He has been active for two weeks, but has not made an appearance on offense.

Green Bay Packers Could Make Right Guard Change on Thursday Night Football

LaFleur noted that Zeitler did not have an offseason, which made things tough for him coming in on the fly. However, the team is happy with his progress and would feel good if he had to start.

“I think he’s done a nice job,” said LaFleur on Zeitler’s ability to pick up the offense. “I think, here’s a guy that came in and didn’t have an off season, didn’t have training camp, and he’s kind of gradually working his way back into it.”

The team also called up Mekhi Becton from the practice squad. He took the place of Jacob Monk, whom they moved to the IR. LaFleur added that it is not out of the question that they choose to start Becton.

On top of that, Donovan Jennings, who started at left guard to start the season, is also an option.

Kevin Zeitler Could Make First Start at Right Guard

The big question is going to be centered around Zeitler. The former first-round pick has been in the NFL for 14 years. He was a 17-game starter for the Tennessee Titans last season. While his age can catch up to him at times, his experience and understanding should be able to overcome a lot of those issues.

The Packers started 3-0 with Glover in the starting lineup. However, he struggled in their Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions. If Zeitler plays well in Week 8, the team will have an extra couple of days for the older player to recover and get ready for Week 9.

Then, Green Bay can insert him into the lineup moving forward.