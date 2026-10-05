Tucker Kraft Gets Brutally Honest After Packers Week 4 Win

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has often been a fan favorite because of his humility he has. While he faced some backlash for his comments about the fans booing last week, his frustrations after a Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were directed at himself.

Despite catching six of his seven targets in the game, Kraft harped on the one incompletion, which was a drop by the tight end. Kraft noted that his drop rate is not up to his standard this season.

“My drop rate right now is terrible,” admitted Kraft. “Mistakes, man. Stuff like that just gets you beat. I’m going to sit here and own my mistake.”

The drop could have been a touchdown for the Packers. He made up for it overall, but this speaks to the player that he is.

Green Bay Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft is Disappointed With Drop Rate

Kraft is disappointed because it is not just this one drop, and it is not just this week. Kraft now has three drops, according to PFF. He came into the season with seven drops and three as a career-high. He has already tied that rate with a long season ahead of him.

His drop rate for his career is 6.8%. Even last year it was higher than average, at 8.6%. Right now, his drop rate is 16.7%. That is a significant increase from years past and from the type of player that Kraft is known to be.

It makes sense why Kraft would be disappointed by this.

Kraft Shows Humility in Loss

This is a bit of a different tune than Kraft was singing the week prior. Last week, his frustration was in the direction of the fans. After the offense was booed off of the field, Kraft made it clear that he was disappointed by the fans in Week 3.

“I don’t picture boos when I picture my home stadium,” said Kraft after Week 3. “That’s tough. It’s pretty disappointing. Especially for a home opener. It’s pretty disappointing. It’s not gonna help us win. I don’t know what people think, that’s gonna rally us or something like that.”

Kraft faced a lot of fan and media backlash after his comment. A few days later, he walked his comments back a little bit.

“I understand a lot of people spent time and resources to be there at the game,” said Kraft. “Wish it would have been a better outcome. Everyone in the locker room wished it would have been a better outcome.”

This week, he is more focused on his pay.

Still, Kraft also had the best game of his season. He caught six passes for 42 yards and added his first touchdown of the season. For the season, he is up to 15 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Kraft signed a four-year, $75M extension this season with the potential to get up to $92M in incentives.