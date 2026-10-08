Tucker Kraft Confirms Plans to Change Packers Offense

The Green Bay Packers have a plan for the injury to wide receiver Jayden Reed. While the injury left the team thin at receiver, they are still deep at tight end. As starting tight end Tucker Kraft revealed after practice on Thursday, the expectation is for the Packers to lean into more two- and three-tight-end looks moving forward.

“I think that’s the plan moving forward,” admitted Kraft on seeing multiple tight ends on the field. “You see the success even in the pass game when we’re out there in three tight ends. So that’s something we’re going to continue to lean on.”

The Packers currently use the fifth most 13-personnel in the NFL, according to Sumer Sports. That is three tight end sets. They are fifth in the NFL in expected points added per pass attempt when throwing with three tight ends on the field. This is a secret weapon for the Packers.

Green Bay Packers Can Lean into 13-Personnel

Kraft noted that the difference in skill set from each tight end has a huge say in why they are so successful from this look. He noted that he and Jonnu Smith are great pass-catching tight ends.

“I’m able to show I can stretch seams, get downfield, and be physical in the flat,” said Kraft on his versatile skill set. “Jonnu has years and years of vertical speed.”

Kraft added that between him and Smith, they have two capable pass catchers, forcing teams to respect the passing attack.

However, between the depth of Mark Redman and Josh Whyle, they also have tight ends who can protect the quarterback.

“Between Mark and I, and Josh Wyle, the roles we play in pass protection as well,

I feel like it’s a personnel package that we can do so many things out of,” said Kraft.

With Kraft being a blocker and pass catcher, the versatile tight ends around him make up the room.

Packers Leaning into Heavy Tight End Usage

Last year, the Packers ran 13-personnel on 1.39% of their offensive snaps. This year, it is already up to 14.89% of their offensive snaps. Their usage of 12-personnel also spiked. They were at 25% last year, and that rate is up to 33.7% now. So, over 48% of their offensive snaps feature at least two tight ends on the field.

As things stand, the Packers average 1.03 expected points added per pass when throwing out of 13 personnel. They are at -0.04 when they are throwing out of 11-personnel. Their rate is not great out of 12 personnel, either. However, a lot of that comes back to turnovers committed in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

So far this year, Kraft has 208 snaps and is on the field for 82% of the Packers’ plays. Jonnu Smith has played 80 snaps and is on the field for just 31% of the Packers’ offensive snaps. Mark Redman is next with 70 snaps, which leads to about 30% of the playing time. Lastly, the team only used Whyle for 26 snaps, a 10% snap rate.

We will see how much Reman and Smith improve in the next few weeks.