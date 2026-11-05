Packers Could Land 28-Start OL in Trade Deadline Deal

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been the biggest thing holding the team back through the first eight weeks of the NFL season. With the Philadelphia Eagles often having their offensive line as a strength, trading for Eagles right guard Tyler Steen makes sense, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Popper notes that Steen will be a free agent this offseason, so the Eagles starter could be added to the Packers’ line.

“Steen, a 2023 third-round pick, has been a pretty steady player at right guard for the Eagles as he has moved into a full-time starting role over the past two seasons,” wrote Popper. “He is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Eagles have not yet extended him, so Steen is a pending free agent in 2027.”

Steen has started 28 games in four seasons for the Eagles, including eight starts this season.

Green Bay Packers Could Add Philadelphia Eagles Right Guard Tyler Steen at NFL Trade Deadline

Steen is a former third-round pick, going 65th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played tackle at Alabama, so it took him some time to transition to guard and jump into the starting lineup.

However, he was a strong 17-game starter for the Eagles in 2025. Now, in 2026, he has started in all eight games. The issue is that he was once the weak link, or the least-known name on the line. With all of the injuries and movement, he has become one of the most reliable names.

So, his value is increasing in a way that Philadelphia did not see. They are not making a run this year and are not going to extend Steen at this rate. Getting a pick for him would make sense.

Packers Need Help at Guard

The Packers have had no consistency at guard this year. The plan was for Anthony Belton to play guard. However, injury issues at right tackle had him practicing and eventually playing there all year.

The Packers started Jacob Monk at right guard, and he got hurt. They replaced him with Travis Glover, and he got hurt. They have Kevin Zeitler, but he appears to be getting into playing shape. So, they shifted Laken Tomlinson from left guard over to right guard in Week 8.

The issue is that Tomlinson is a 12-year veteran with one start at right guard, coming in 2016. His second career start came in the Packers’ Week 8 win.

The Packers seem to like Tomlinson for his pass protection, but he has been an issue in the run game. Adding Steen would finally add some stability to right guard. It would also give them someone who excels in run blocking.

It would be a cheap addition and a half-season tryout to see if they want to pay big money for Steen. If Green Bay does not trust Tomlinson or Zeitler, this is their best move.

They play the New England Patriots in Week 9. We will see if they make a move before or after that game.