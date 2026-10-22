Packers Urged to Trade for $64M Veteran Before Deadline

The Green Bay Packers have not been able to stay healthy on their defensive line this season. With the Miami Dolphins sitting at 0-5, a trade for defensive tackle Zach Sieler makes sense for the Packers.

Sieler has a very tradeable contract, and the Dolphins have sold in the past, which makes him a likely candidate to be moved, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

“Sieler is signed through 2029 but could be a realistic 2027 cap casualty for Miami,” wrote Knox. “$10 million of Sieler’s salary will become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation before then would save the Dolphins $13.2 million in cap space.”

If the Packers added Sieler at the trade deadline, they would effectively add him on a two-year, $46M deal through the 2029 season. Still, the dead cap hits that the Packers have would make it easy to cut him after the season if things went south.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Zach Sieler

Sieler was a seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. However, he only spent a little more than one year in Baltimore before catching on with the Dolphins. After being a depth piece in 2019, he stepped into a starting role in 2020 and recorded 3.5 sacks.

He only had 5.5 sacks in the two years combined after that, but he started to become a consistent piece of the defense. Then, he broke out in 2023. Sieler posted back-to-back ten sacks season, warranting the big-money extension.

He only had five sacks last season, and now he is in a new scheme with a new General Manager. With this regime being less tied to Sieler, it might be easier to move him. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is familiar with the Packers organization, which could facilitate a trade more easily.

Packers Need Defensive Line Depth

The Packers entered the year with plenty of depth on the defensive line, but the unit has started to thin out over the season. Warren Brinson and Javon Hargrave are now on the season-ending IR.

Jonathan Ford is currently banged up, and Anthony Campbell is just coming back from his injury. Devonte Wyatt has been slowly returning from injury, and Chris McClellan is a rookie. Six of the seven names have notable questions around them as the team approaches the trade deadline.

Sitting at 4-2, it would make sense for the Packers to try to make a move on the defensive line. They might not be interested in keeping Sieler beyond this year, but at the same time they could release Hargrave after the year, which would free up the space for Sieler.

If Sieler is healthier and more productive than Hargrave, it would be a good way to make up for the missed free agent signing.

Do not be surprised if the Packers make an offer for Sieler.