Packers Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Zaire Franklin

With the Green Bay Packers missing ascending linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with an Achilles injury, a lot more is on the plate for linebacker Zaire Franklin. However, the trade addition this offseason already has a lot on his plate, according to Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur discussed how significant Cooper is before their Week 5 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“We put a lot on his plate,” said LaFleur when asked if Franklin has to take on more without Cooper. “He kind of directs traffic down there. I think he’s done an outstanding job. I just love the guy, how engaged he is in the game, bringing everybody up, supporting his teammates when the offense is out there.”

Franklin is the MIKE for the Packers. He wears the green dot, so he communicates with the defensive coordinator and relays calls to the defense. Cooper was the WILL, which is more of an off-ball, free-ranging style of player.

Green Bay Packers Have Tough Loss in Edgerrin Cooper

Franklin admitted that he has to take on a bigger role without Cooper, but also acknowledged that it is a next man up league. He is going to go from aligning next to Cooper to a potential combination of Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper.

“The NFL life is a crazy one, and the season is so unpredictable,” said Franklin. “That’s what makes the game so beautiful. It’s the teams that continue to grow and build through that adversity and those changes that are ultimately successful at the end.”

McDuffie has 38 career starts in six seasons with the Packers. He started 12 games last year. So, he is not new to this. However, Hopper is an intriguing option as a third-year former third-round pick.

Packers Could Lean on Depth at Linebacker

Franklin noted that he started his career behind Shaq Leonard and ascended into a starter. So, he has been a leader in the locker room and has helped get Hopper ready.

“I’ve been in his position before where you’re a talented young player, but you’re kind of behind in that depth chart to some really good players,” said Franklin. “I told him from the beginning, I see it, and I believe in it. Just keep your head down and keep working. He’s done a great job of that … and now his opportunity is here.”

Hopper has been active for every game in his NFL career. However, he only has two NFL starts and has 150 defensive snaps and 551 special teams snaps for his NFL career. Even if he does not start, he will likely double that total stepping into a reserve role behind McDuffie.

The Packers also have Nick Niemann on the roster, but he is a special teams asset. They also called up Kristian Welch from the practice squad to the active roster, and they signed linebacker Jack Dingle to the practice squad. As of now, it does not look like they have plans to add players outside of the organization.