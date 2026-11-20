The NFL could have something to say about the Houston Texans’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football,” specifically regarding Kamari Lassiter.

On a night that did not see any penalties called for infractions that are fineable under NFL rules, Lassiter could still be among the unlucky recipients of a notice from the league regarding a fine for his action.

It all stems from his interception in the second quarter.

On a third-and-19 play from the Colts 43-yard line, Lassiter snagged an interception of Indy’s Daniel Jones. The corner proceeded to say, “It’s me, n****!” into the camera as he celebrated.

Fans on social media quickly grabbed hold of the clip, with speculation about a “historic” and “crazy” fine over the choice of language running rampant as the video made the rounds and racked up more views.

The NFL has fined a player for use of the word before.

In 2016, the NFL fined former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee $12,154 for something similar. His was during a back-and-forth with players from the then-Oakland Raiders.

The NFL could deem the incident unsportsmanlike conduct. Fines for that can be as high as $14,926 for a first offense and $20,897 from there. However, Lee’s fine notably came after he used the word toward other players.

That was not the case for Lassiter, who has already been fined once this season.

The NFL fined Lassiter $13,659 for a hit on a defenseless player after Week 4. He could also receive another for committing the same infraction in Week 10.

Kamari Lassiter Ready for ‘GTA VI’ After Texans Win

Lassiter has had an up-and-down season on the field beyond the fineable offenses. However, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised him for his play over the past several weeks.

“For the past three weeks, Kamari has played really great football, and he’s just locked in. Just being where he’s supposed to be. Playing with the right technique, playing with proper leverage, and he makes plays he’s supposed to make,” Ryans told reporters on November 19. “He’s just had to continue to do that. Don’t put a ton of pressure on himself. Just go out, execute how he knows how to execute, rep his play style, which we all love, and he’ll make the play. So, happy for him to finally get that interception today.”

Lassiter had surgery on his wrist earlier this week. He suffered the injury during the Browns game, per NFL on Prime’s Kaylee Hartung during the Colts game. Lassiter missed one day of practice before returning.

Lassiter told reporters on November 19 that the injury “was very painful,” and that he could not pinpoint exactly when it occurred.

He also spoke about sticking to the process amid what has been a trying third season.

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“For me, it was always about just sticking to the process. Just doing the same things that I’ve done since I’ve gotten here,” Lassiter said, noting that he is not “results-based” and citing the work that he has put in.

Lassiter also said he was excited about going home to play “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the highly anticipated latest installment in the video game franchise, which was released on November 19.