The discourse around second-year Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley has taken an interesting turn.

The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero pointed to Caley as a key part of the “secret to the Texans’ offensive breakout” this season. Houston ranks ninth in scoring offense and 11th in total offense through 10-plus weeks (nine games for Houston).

Their true weapon has been ball security.

“They have the NFL’s fewest giveaways this season with six, and the fewest giveaways since the start of the 2025 season with 18,” Peliserro wrote on November 21. “Those numbers coincide with OC Nick Caley’s arrival last year, and C.J. Stroud’s MVP-caliber numbers (22 TD passes, four INTs, 103.6 passer rating) are just another reason Caley could be in the mix for head coaching jobs in the coming cycle.”

Detractors can point to Stroud as the driving force behind the Texans’ turnaround with turnovers. It is really just a return to form for the fourth-year QB.

The Texans ranked 32nd (good) in offensive turnover rate during Stroud’s rookie season. They dipped to 22nd in 2024, and they got back to the top spot in 2025. It is also their current track this season, with Stroud playing at a near-MVP level.

Save for his meltdown in the 2025 postseason, Stroud has always protected the football.

That is why he was so defiant this past offseason when speaking about his ability to bounce back from the poor stretch, which he noted was atypical.

Texans Expected to Stick With Nick Caley

What the success means for Caley and how other teams view him on the market remains unclear but is worth monitoring. That is especially true considering the discourse among Texans fans continues to suggest a significant portion of the base wants him gone.

The Texans are still 4-6 this season, and the offensive play-calling has had its issues.

At the same time, Caley has also been the victim of poor execution by the personnel the Texans have. Injuries have only exacerbated the issue.

“Nick Caley has been inconsistent, but it’s clear he’s improved since his first season. C.J. Stroud, their most important asset is improving and the Texans want to continue that, not stop the progress. It would make sense to keep Caley and hope that the offense will continue to get better with more weapons,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote in response to a fan for a mailbag published on November 18.

“Imagine if the Texans actually had an offensive line and a playmaker at running back.”

Insider: Texans Could Change GMs Before OCs

After fielding another question wondering if Caley is likely to be dismissed, Alexander said, “I think people are so offensive-minded that they are forgetting that the offense has mostly carried them this season.” noting, “The defense has been the biggest disappointment. The offense has improved, C.J. Stroud is playing his best football, which is all Houston wanted. So no.

“It is highly unlikely Nick Caley is fired. I don’t even think Ryans would consider it. And why would he if it has improved almost drastically from 2025?”

Alexander suggested that Texans general manager Nick Caserio is a more logical candidate for dismissal. Caserio, after all, assembled the roster. If that is the case, though, barring an internal promotion or giving head coach DeMeco Ryans more power, the staff would be holdovers.

That can be an unenviable position to be in in sports when changes are underway.