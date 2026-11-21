The NFL did not spare much following the Houston Texans’ loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, including for two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

The NFL announced that it fined Collins $14,926 for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” deeming his celebration of teammate Dalton Schultz’s touchdown in the fourth quarter a “violent gesture.” It is Collins’ first fine of the season.

However, it is the fifth time the NFL has docked a player for that specific infraction.

Collins’ is just the third time the NFL has levied the full fine amount against a player over the offense.

Nico Collins, Texans Teammate Fined After Browns Gamee

It happened after a second-and-10 play from the Browns 11-yard line. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud found Schultz for the score, and Collins was part of the swath of teammates that celebrated with him.

Collins could receive a fine as high as $20,897 if he is docked for anothe violent gesture.

Collins was flagged for the offense during the game, so the NFL’s decision is hardly surprising, though it remains an unfortunate development for the receiver.

Additionally, the NFL has fined M.J. Stewart $11,667 for a face mask during the third quarter.

On a first-and-10 from Houston’s 20, Browns QB Deshaun Watson found tight end Harold Fannin for a 7-yard gain. Stewart got credit for the tackle, but he also drew the flag for the face mask, negating his effort.

Texans Get Good News Despite Nico Collins, M.J. Stewart Fines

There is a silver lining for the Texans, despite the news on Collins and Stewart. The NFL did not fine cornerback Kamari Lassiter for his unnecessary roughness call over an alleged hit on a defenseless player in the final frame.

It happened on a second-and-11 play from midfield. There was less than two minutes on the game clock, and Watson’s attempt to Tylan Wallace had fallen incomplete.

Instead of forcing a third-and-long, the Texans gifted the Browns 15 yards and a first down.

Rather than receiving a fine that could have reached $23,882, since it would have been Lassiter’s second. The NFL fined him $13,659 after Week 4 for the same infraction, which gave him his first strike of that kind.

Three of the same kind triggers a one-game suspension.

It is unclear how the NFL’s decision not to fine Lassiter affects his strike count. He must remain vigilant even with one, though, since they carry over into future seasons.

Lassiter could also face discipline for his actions following an interception in the Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on “Thursday Night Football.” DeMeco Ryans has lamented the in-game penalties that have held the team back.

This was after the play, but still something the Texans surely want to avoid moving forward.

Browns Player Disciplined After Win Over Texans

The NFL turned its attention from the Texans after docking Collins and Stewart, focusing on Browns edge defender Sam Kamara. The NFL fined Kamara $6,750 for “unnecessary roughness” over impermissible “use of the helmet.”

On a second-and-8 play from the Texans 24 in the third quarter, Kamara combined with Quincy Williams to record the stop on Woody Marks.

Marks gained 3 yards on the play but he suffered a concussion that sideined him in Week 11.

The NFL did not fine Kamara the full amount, which runs $23,882 for first-time offenses and $47,762 beyond that. Instead, Kamara benefits from not only being a first-time offender, but also the NFL acting at its discretion.