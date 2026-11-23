Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his tear of a season in the win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, and the fourth-year former No. 2 overall pick climbed the rankings in franchise history as a result.

“H7M” the Texans posted on X on November 23, including a graphic that noted Stroud has moved into third place place on the team’s all-time passing yards list.

Stroud passed the first QB in franchise history and former No. 1 overall pick David Carr.

With 13,532 passing yards to his credit, Stroud now sits behind only Deshaun Watson, now of the Cleveland Browns, who had 14,539 yards during his Texans tenure, and Matt Schaub’s franchise-leading 23,221 yards.

In terms of passing yards per game, Stroud is third behind Watson and Schaub. Watson notably earned his spot in two fewer games than Stroud has played in to this point.

Texans Coaches Share Strong Words About C.J. Stroud

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged that Stroud has played well, but he made sure to note the combined effort that goes into that.

“C.J.’s done a good job. And when your quarterback does well, there are other people that help, and that’s the offensive line doing a good job protecting, and receivers coming down with some big plays, catching the football, being in sync with C.J. when he does escape the pocket. All those things tie in, hand in hand,” Ryans told reporters on November 23.

“The offense, offensive football, everything, it always is a group of guys working well together. It’s never about just one guy and what he does. It’s about everybody contributing, and they’ve all contributed, which has led to the offensive success that we’ve had.”

To that end, Stroud has played well all season, and the Texans are just 4-6.

Still, Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley praised Stroud’s ability to connect on deep passes as well as read defenses and manipulate them with his eyes.

“He’s a stud, and it’s the approach, it’s the consistency. It’s the passion. The drive. How he sees the game. Just how he can deliver the ball in a variety of different ways; arm angles. The instincts to be able to go off schedule if he needs to. I’m just really proud of him. I think he’s playing at an elite level, and he’s putting forth a hard day of work every single day from sun up to sun down. And it’s been like that. It’s been like that all year,” Caley told reporters on Monday.

“I think it’s just practice execution usually will become game reality. So, you sit there and see the culmination of what he does throughout the course of a week, and it’s showing up on Sundays for us.”

Texans Will Need to Open Checkbook

With a contract extension in the offing, Stroud has set himself up well. Entering “Monday Night Football” in Week 11, Stroud ranks 10th in passing attempts and 11th in completions, but he is seventh in yards, sixth in touchdown rate, and third in interception rate.

He declined a previous offer from the Texans with this kind of success in mind.

If he is able to lead the Texans back to the postseason, particularly after their 0-4 start to the season, the price tag will climb even higher.