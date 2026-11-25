The Houston Texans got encouraging news regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. and confirmed it a short while later. Reports surfaced that Harrison had returned to practice, including clips of the wide receiver, and the Texans confirmed it later.

Harrison has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2024, he has six receptions for 61 yards and 1 touchdown for Houston.

“No expectations for Marvin,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on November 25 when asked directly, adding that Harrison should “just go out, execute, be where you gotta be, and we’ll be just fine.”

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Return Among Texans Practice Updates

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Harrison’s teammate in college at Ohio State, lauded the receiver’s return.

Stroud also seemingly pushed back on some criticism that has followed Harrison to Houston.

“I think getting him back right now is a perfect time to get him rolling,” Stroud said on Wednesday. “He’s been running great routes, so I think everybody’s been seeing that. Just gotta find ways to get him the rock. But I think he’s doing a great job creating separation, and he’ll continue to do that for us.”

In addition to Harrison, the Texans also officially got second-year running back Woody Marks back from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 11.

This will mark the first time the Texans have had Marks and David Montgomery since Week 5.

“I love how D-Mo is toting the rock,” Stroud said when asked about the offensive line protecting him and opening holes for the running game last week. “Getting Woody back will help with that as well.”

Texans Still Battling Injuries

The good news about Harrison and Marks is only tempered by the Texans still being without starting left guard Keylan Rutledge and defensive end Danielle Hunter. Rutledge is dealing with a stinger, while Hunter manages a hamstring injury.

Both players missed Week 11, and they appear to be long shots to play in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, tight end Brevin Jordan, and WR Kayshon Boutte were DNPs.

Jordan (finger/foot) has missed the past two games, while Boutte (hip) and Rankins (ankle) both picked up issues in Week 11 against the Colts. They all have two more practice sessions to show improvement and give themselves an opportunity to play.