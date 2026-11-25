The Houston Texans have added a pair of familiar faces, Daniel Sobkowicz and Junior Tafuna, as part of their roster adjustments on Wednesday.

“The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad,” the team announced via its official website on November 25, specifying that they were reuniting with Sobkowicz and Tafuna.

They also shared the news in a post on X, hinting at their other transaction of the day.

An undrafted rookie, Sobkowicz produced at a prolific level in college, but has been unable to break through with the Texans, even amid the injuries they have endured at the position.

The Texans lost second-year former second-round pick Jayden Higgins to a knee injury during the preseason. Draft classmate Jaylin Noel was lost to a toe injury during the campaign. In-season trade pickup Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The 6-foot-3 Sobkowicz has been on a bit of a back-and-forth journey with the Texans.

Tafuna is a second-year former UDFA who also has yet to break through at the NFL level. Still, the 305-pound DT has been a staple for the Texans in some capacity since entering the league.

Texans Cut RB Amid Daniel Sobkowicz, Junior Tafuna Moves

In addition to bringing Sobkowicz and Tafuna back, the Texans also announced that they released running back Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad.

The Texans had reunited with Ogunbowale amid an injury to David Montgomery. Then, they lost Woody Marks for a game due to a concussion in Week 11. Montgomery returned for that matchup, though, and the Texans turned to Emari Demercado over Ogunbowale behind him.

Marks is expected back this week.

The Texans remain without British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan, though, so another reunion with Ogunbowale could be in the offing.

For now, the Texans are on track to have their top two rushers in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. It is a key matchup as Houston continues pushing for the postseason after starting the campaign 0-4.