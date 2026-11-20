The Houston Texans delivered a crushing blow to their AFC South rivals on Thursday night, and less than 24 hours later, the Indianapolis Colts made a stunning decision to release starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Houston dominated Indianapolis in a 26-3 victory on November 19, with its defense overwhelming Jones throughout the contest. The Texans held the Colts to just 167 total yards, intercepted Jones, and recorded a safety in one of their most dominant defensive performances of the season.

Will Anderson Jr. delivered perhaps the game’s defining moment when he sacked Jones in the end zone for a safety during the third quarter.

The following afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Indianapolis had released the veteran quarterback, abruptly ending his tenure with the franchise.

The decision comes just two weeks after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that Indianapolis received trade inquiries about Jones but ultimately retained him.

Texans Defense Dominates Daniel Jones in Final Colts Appearance

Houston entered Thursday’s matchup looking to avenge a narrow 19-17 loss to Indianapolis earlier this season.

The Texans had also endured a difficult stretch defensively, making the performance particularly encouraging for head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Indianapolis scored on its opening possession, but Houston didn’t allow a point for the rest of the game.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter intercepted Jones on the first play of the second quarter, setting up an 85-yard touchdown drive that helped Houston establish control.

Anderson added another highlight early in the third quarter.

With Indianapolis backed up near its own goal line, Anderson broke through the protection and brought down Jones in the end zone, extending Houston’s lead to 19-3 and essentially putting the game out of reach.

Houston’s offense also capitalized on the opportunities.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Texans secure their first home victory of the season.

Jones, meanwhile, completed just 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception before Anthony Richardson replaced him during the fourth quarter.

Colts Make Stunning Decision After Texans Blowout

Indianapolis’ decision to release Jones represents a remarkable turnaround for a quarterback who helped the Colts start the 2025 season with an 8-2 record.

Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury that year before signing a two-year, $88 million contract to remain in Indianapolis.

However, his return in 2026 went poorly.

The Colts fell to 3-8 following Thursday’s loss, while Jones finished his Indianapolis tenure with 13 interceptions through 11 games this season.

His release is a broader sign of a teardown in Indianapolis that began earlier this season when they fired GM Chris Ballard.

This matters for the Texans, who face Indianapolis twice a year. While their regular-season meetings are finished, the changes taking place in Indianapolis could reshape the AFC South rivalry going forward.

For now, Anthony Richardson will take over as the Colts starting QB, where he will try to build up his value ahead of his approaching free agency.

Who the Texans might see starting for the Colts next year is unclear at best right now.

For now, they can take pride in the fact that their dominant victory was the final game played before their division rivals made a shocking quarterback change.