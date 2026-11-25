Star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was the subject of an update from the NFL on Wednesday, and the Houston Texans had something to say about it.

Anderson, who leads the NFL in sacks entering Week 12, became the third Texans player to win AFC Player of the Week, and the first on the defense. He earned the honor after his performance in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”

The NFL’s announcement of the decision led to some fitting context from the Texans.

“The stats speak for themselves,” the Texans said in a post on X on November 25 in reaction to the NFL’s announcement.

This is not Anderson’s first time winning the award.

Texans PR posted, “DE Will Anderson Jr. earned his second career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after recording five tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, which resulted in a safety in a Week 11 win over the Colts.

“Anderson led a defense that held Indianapolis to three total points and 167 total yards, both of which were the fewest by the Colts in series history (50 games).”

Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Continues to Build DPOY Case

Anderson is having a career year for the Texans. His 11.5 sacks are just one half-sack away from tying his career high. At his current pace, he would finish the season with 19.5 sacks. That is 1.0 sack shy of the single-season franchise record set by JJ Watt in 2012.

That was also notably the first season Watt earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

As of Wednesday, November 25, Anderson is the leader in the clubhouse to earn Defensive Player of the Year at -115, per FanDuel.

Anderson is just one of three players with “-” odds for an award this season. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, whom the Chicago Bears acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans before the deadline, is in second place at +300.

That is the second-largest gap between first and second place for any of the awards.

2023 Draft Class Carrying Texans

C.J. Stroud is the only other player besides Anderson to win Player of the Week honors for the Texans this season.

Stroud earned it following Weeks 6 and 9.

The Texans selected Stroud and Anderson with back-to-back picks, second and third overall in the 2023 draft. Both players have been at the top of their respective games this season, setting Stroud up to cash in during the spring of 2027 like Anderson did this past offseason.

And yet, the Texans will enter their Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 4-6 in the 2026 regular season.

They have a 38% chance of making the postseason, per NFL.com on November 25.

They are not even in the playoff field just yet, but can boost their chances to 46% with a win over the Ravens in Week 12. A loss, though, would drop Anderson, Stroud, and the Texans’ chances of making the postseason to 19%.

Anderson and the Texans entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but find themselves fighting for a playoff berth despite his and Stroud’s tremendous contributions.