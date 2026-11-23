The Houston Texans got their best rushing game of the season from David Montgomery in Week 11, and their group could get Woody Marks back this week after he missed the Week 11 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Marks suffered a concussion in the Texans’ loss against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

His’ status was among the updates head coach DeMeco Ryans provided on Monday as the Texans began preparations for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

“Woody is trending in the right direction,” Ryans told reporters during his first media session of the week on November 23, adding that he and the Texans are “hopeful to have him on this coming Sunday.”

Marks is a former fourth-round pick, taken 116th overall in 2025.

He has 391 yards and 2 touchdowns on 107 carries this season, with another 113 yards on 16 receptions. Marks has a 303-1,094 line as a runner and 40-321-3 as a receiver for his career.

Marks was trending toward taking on a larger share of the backfield earlier this season. Then, Montgomery suffered a groin injury that sidelined him for several games and prevented that plan from playing out as anticipated.

Now, with Marks out in Week 11, Montgomery shined.

The question then becomes whether Ryans and Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley will stick with the status quo once both backs are healthy enough to play at the same time.

Ryans also made sure to tip his cap to the Texans’ offensive line for their run blocking efforts. The Texans’ run game has been one of the biggest sore spots this season. They can hardly call their effort against a downtrodden Colts team a turnaround, but it is encouraging.

Texans Still Dealing With Injury Concerns Amid Woody Marks News

In addition to Marks, Ryans also provided an update on Danielle Hunter. Hunter has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice.

“Danielle is still progressing with the hamstring injury,” Ryans said.

That Ryans did not express the same or similar optimism about Hunter that he did for Marks could prove telling. He also faced a question about his view on injuries that occur in practice like Hunter and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s have, saying, “It’s football” and that “guys are gonna get hurt.”

“We have to practice,” Ryans said. “We can not practice and guys can not get hurt, or we can–we gotta practice. And, unfortunately, guys get hurt in practice.”

The Texans Jayden Higgins to a knee injury in a joint practice this past summer.

If Marks cannot go, the Texans will likely turn to veteran Emari Demercado behind Montgomery against the Ravens. But getting Marks back to compliment Montgomery would be ideal for a Texans team still pushing for the postseason.