The Houston Texans are shutting down Chris Braswell.

“Chris Braswell was placed on the practice squad IR, per the Texans, after suffering the knee injury last Thursday,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on November 23.

The injury occurred during the the Texans’ win over the Indianapolis Colts. Braswell needed to be carted off the field.

Braswell was active due to an injury sidelining starter Danielle Hunter.

“Season over for #Texans Chris Braswell, right knee injury, practice squad injured list,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson said in a corroborating report on X about the latest setback for Houston and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Texans Lose Chris Braswell to Season-Ending Injury

Braswell, 25, is a former second round pick, taken 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 draft.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Braswell has played in 35 games, including his Week 11 appearance.

That was Braswell’s only appearance for the Texans. Braswell did not record a stat in that game. He has 48 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in his career. All of that has come as a reserve in the NFL.

“Edge defender with good size and length but limited playing time over his four years at Alabama. Braswell chose to stick it out at Alabama rather than transferring and was rewarded with a productive final campaign,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2024 draft.

“Doesn’t play with great technique or anchor as an edge-setter and is average in taking on in-line tight ends at the point of attack. As a pass rusher, he gets off the ball with good burst and uses a variety of moves, speeds and angles to create opportunities but needs to add counters to his approach. Braswell might have a ceiling as a good 3-4 backup or average designated pass rusher with core special teams value.”

Hunter is expected to return in short order, having missed the past two games. But the Texans have otherwise dealt with multiple season-ending injuries.

Braswell joins fellow Texans EDGEs Ali Gaye, Dylan Horton, and Solomon Byrd in that regard.