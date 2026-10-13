Texans Part Ways With 6-Foot-2, 255-Pound Defensive End & Two Other Players

DeMeco Ryan and the Houston Texans are moving on from a trio of players after their Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans, which was their first of the 2026 season, including defensive end Chris Braswell.

“The Houston Texans have waived DE Chris Braswell and released C Gavin Gerhardt and WR Daniel Sobkowicz,” the Texans announced via their official team website on October 13.

Braswell, 24, is the most experienced of the group.

A former second-round pick, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound EDGE was the 57th overall pick of the 2024 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent two seasons with the Buccaneers before the Buccaneers released him in August. The Texans signed him three days after his Buccaneers exit.

Braswell had yet to appear in a game for the Texans this season, despite signing from the practice squad to the active roster at the end of September.

For his career, he has 48 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in 34 games.

The Texans have gotten healthy as possible at defensive end. Jadevon Clowney has returned from a knee injury. He rejoined Dominique Robinson, Logan Hall, and Sabastian Harsh in the rotation behind Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

It remains to be seen if the Texans attempt to bring Braswell back to their practice squad. That is, if and when he clears waivers.

The Texans do not have an edge defender aside from those on their 53-man roster.

Texans Waive Chris Braswell, Release Daniel Sobkowicz & Gavin Gerhardt

Unlike Braswell, neither Gerhardt nor Sobkowicz have appeared in a regular-season game, for the Texans or any other organization.

Gerhardt, 24, was a seventh-round pick, taken 235th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2026 draft. The Texans signed him to their practice squad in September after the Vikings released him.

A 6-foot-4, 310-pound center, Gerhart was purely a depth piece for the Texans.

The same true of Sobkowicz. He racked up over 3,000-yards during his time in college. However, he found himself buried in a deep and constantly changing Texans wide receiver room.

With trade pickups Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kayshon Boutte now part of the mix, the Texans are going with Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson behind Nico Collins. Josh Kelly and Lewis Bond are on their practice squad.