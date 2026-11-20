The Houston Texans notched a much-needed win, and C.J. Stroud was again the catalyst.

Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes (77.8%) for 194 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception while taking 1 sack in the 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11.

“Price keeps going up for #Texans QB1 C.J. Stroud,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted on X on November 19.

Notably, Texans general manager Nick Caserio continues to say he plans to extend the QB.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime noted this was Stroud’s third consecutive game with 3-plus TDs.

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon wrote that Stroud “changed the narrative,” noting the QB made some “beautiful throws” in a game that had moments where it was “bowling show ugly,” and that he has led an offense that has carried the Texans’ once-feared defense.

“It was Stroud who was the glaring question mark. He has tipped over that narrative and continues to turn in an excellent, if not overlooked, campaign,” Gordon wrote, calling Stroud’s final line “understated” and adding, “Stroud didn’t sparkle, exactly, but he didn’t have to. The Colts were beaten down early. But the Stroud narrative continues. He has overcome a turnover-mired playoff loss last season with stellar play.”

Gordon then turned his attention to Stroud’s contract situation with the Texans.

The Texans made an offer to Stroud, who is signed through 2027 on his fifth-year option, but the fourth-year QB bet on himself and is on track to cash in.

“An extension wasn’t worked out before the season, but Stroud’s bet and belief on himself is paying off now and it seems safe to say it will in the future,” Gordon wrote. “Whether he can lead Houston to an improbable rally into the postseason remains to be seen.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Honest After Texans Beat Colts

Stroud spoke candidly after the game, noting that the additional time before they face the injury-depleted Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 will be beneficial amid the Texans’ myriad issues. But Stroud was also not looking too far into the future.

“You gotta enjoy it,” Stroud said. “It’ll be a couple good weeks for us, so we gotta go 1-0 mentality the rest of the time.”

Stroud also spoke about his offseason work after praise from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“Since I’ve been a rookie, man–honestly, when I started playing–I knew what type of player I could be in this league. And just to get in that groove and have a rhythm, it’s been amazing. And honestly, I would be lying to you if I said it didn’t feel good,” Stroud said.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to play in the NFL. People might think I’m crazy for always saying that. But man, I really did not expect my life to be like this. And it’s not without the grace of God that I’m sitting up here and to be playing the way that I am. And it’s nothing but the credit to the team. Man, just the way that defense prepared us in the training camp, the way the O-line’s been blocking their tail off, just giving me a shot. The way that the receivers have been running around, getting open, man, I just–I’m super grateful playing on this team like this, man, and I don’t take it for granted at all.”