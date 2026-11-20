It did not take long for the Houston Texans to suffer their latest injury setback in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.” On the opening kickoff, Texans pass rusher Chris Braswell was on the receiving end of a big hit.

It left him down and in need of assistance.

Trainers came to Braswell’s aid, and soon teammates began to take a knee around the veteran EDGE. Braswell was carted off, hands to his face, with an air cast on after staff checked his circulation. TNF on Prime’s Kaylee Hartung reported that it is an indication it could be a “serious” injury.

The Texans quickly ruled Braswell out.

The hit, delivered by Colts EDGE Caden Curry, led to a conversation about its legality.

If the NFL deems it an illegal blindside block, Curry could be facing a fine as high as $17,911 for a first offense ($23,882 for a second). This would also count as the first of three strikes for Curry before he would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

He can appeal the fine. Curry could also get some of the money back by avoiding further issues, but the strike would carry over.

To make matters worse, Braswell was up for the Texans due to starter Danielle Hunter’s hamstring injury. The Texans elevated Braswell from the practice squad–along with linebacker Chad Muma, who was replacing Azeez Al-Shaair on the game-day roster–for the contest.

An already thin D-line got even thinner just moments into a critical AFC South showdown.

The Texans are 3-6 on the season and hoping to keep themselves alive in the hunt for the postseason. They debuted their new rivalry uniforms and had the roof open in Reliant Stadium, underscoring the magnitude of the contest.

Losing Braswell sets an ominous early tone that head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans will need to overcome, lest they see their hopes dwindle even further, if not extinguished.