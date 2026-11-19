The Houston Texans are bolstering their group for game day against the Indianapolis Colts, including cornerback Jaylin Smith.

“The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list,” the Texans said in the official release on the team website on November 19, specifying that Smith was the player in question.

They also shared a post on X, updating the situation.

The Texans selected Smith in the third round with the 97th overall pick of the 2025 draft. He has appeared in eight games so far in his career: four as a rookie and four more this season.

“Overall, Smith’s lack of size will show in several ways against NFL competition, but he is an agile-footed, speedy corner with the compete skills to fight for an inside nickel role,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft profile on the Texans DB. “He will need to prove he can stay healthy to stick on a roster.”

Texans Tap Jaylin Smith, Two Veteran Defenders for Colts Game

Smith, 23, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He can play inside and out. He has tallied 8 total tackles in his appearances, logging the majority of his snaps on defense, per Pro Football Reference, particularly this season.

“Three-year starter with measurables and ball production that could leave teams lukewarm on his NFL prospects. Smith plays with a narrow backpedal, glitchy transitions and sluggish closing burst from off-man coverage, but he is much clingier from press-man. He might not have the play strength, length or top-end speed to be reliable on an island outside, though,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

“2024 tape was better and he does offer some inside/outside flexibility, but he might be fighting for a roster spot throughout his career.”

Additionally, the Texans elevated Chris Braswell and Chad Muma to the game-day roster.

Braswell is taking the roster spot of Danielle Hunter at defensive end, while Muma replaces Azeez Al-Shaair. Hunter is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Al-Shaair is navigating a lingering groin issue.

Both veteran starters and Pro Bowlers will miss their second consecutive game due to their respective injuries.