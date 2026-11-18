The Houston Texans are heading for a major decision on C.J. Stroud with big issues.

They are 3-6, facing a big game against their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11. An offense that faced questions coming into the season has failed to find any consistent answers beyond heroics from its fourth-year QB.

That approach proved insufficient in Week 10 against one of Stroud’s predecessors, Deshaun Watson, and the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud, for one, is keeping the faith, and he advised his teammates to do the same.

“It’s still a lot of ball to be played, if I could remember. I think we’ll be fine. It’s easy to have faith when everything’s going right. But it’s–I think the testament of a true man of God and a man of character is what do you do when you get punched in the mouth. So, it’s not perfection that is what’s needed, but just a chase of excellence from everybody,” Stroud said on November 17.

“It’s up to [him and Will Anderson Jr.] to keep that standard going. And [that] doesn’t mean because you lose a couple games that everything got to switch or change or–it’s a lot of ball to be played left. So, we’re still excited about what’s coming next.”

Reports of increasing frustration in the locker room have accompanied comments from players redirecting strategy questions to the coaches.

Stroud took a more direct approach.

C.J. Stroud Sends Clear Message to Texans Teammates

Stroud later noted that the Texans cannot afford to sit and feel sorry for themselves with all that remains at stake. Per NFL.com on November 17, the Texans have a 23% chance at making the postseason.

“What else we going to do? Cry about it and hold our heads down, and woe is us, woe is this team?” Stroud said. “I don’t believe in that. It sucks. Yeah, I’m not the happiest camper. But I think the unhappy–not unhappy, but the motivated me is one of the best me that I’ve seen. And I think even this team, the motivated Texans, is a scary team.

“It’s up to us, man. We don’t need nobody else, and I think that’s my message to the guys. We don’t need nobody else to have faith in us, or to think that we can do this or can’t do this; we don’t. It doesn’t really matter. We’re the ones on the field making plays, and we have the opportunity. Everybody can have an opinion. But when you have the opportunity, you got to go and do it, and I think it just starts one thing at a time.”

Stroud offered high praise for the Colts, who remain alive in the AFC playoff race by the narrowest of margins and beat the Texans in Week 3.

However, the focus is internal.

C.J. Stroud Calls for More Creativity in Offense

Stroud said the Texans’ issues are manifold and go beyond the limited route trees that he mentioned during his postgame presser. However, he also continued to harp on adjustments–or a lack thereof–being a key in Week 10.

Asked about getting Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte more involved after they combined for three catches and 21 yards against the Browns (all by Dell), Stroud expanded his answer.

“I think we’re really dangerous in 11 personnel. But also we can’t just live on-dimensionally. We got to be able to run the ball and have some plays off the throws that we’re doing. I thought Cleveland did a nice job adjusting and trying to make us one-dimensional. So, we got to just do a better job and learn from our mistakes, and I think you know we’ll do that.”

Stroud was clear that the Texans are not a bad offense in need of wholesale changes.

“If you take away last game, we’ve been handling pressure great. So, I don’t think it’s time to reinvent the wheel. But just finding more ways to be creative. I think we’ve done that, and we’ll continue to do that,” Stroud said.

“They get paid, too; the other side. It’s the NFL. They make adjustments, and we can find better ways to make quicker adjustments as well.”

Texans Must Withstand Storm Together

Stroud’s overarching message for his team was just to stay the course and continue working to improve rather than seeking out drastic measures.

“I don’t think it’s time to lose our mind. Everybody just a couple weeks ago, from what I was told, was like, ‘Oh, we’re killing the blitz. We’re killing the blitz.’ So now everybody’s flipped. That’s just football,” Stroud said. “It’s like people like to win in the waves. They go wherever that they’re pushed to. So, it’s up to us to stay even-keeled and attack the day the way it should, and we’ll do that, hopefully, on Thursday.”

Building out the roster will only get trickier for the Texans with Stroud’s price tag set to increase next season, either by remaining on his fifth-year option or securing the long-term extension the front office has openly admitted is in the plans.

They are running out of time (and healthy bodies) to capitalize on the current situation.