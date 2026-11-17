Another day, another injury concern to monitor for the Houston Texans, with starting Kamari Lassiter missing Tuesday’s session with a wrist injury. He is the player whose status changed from the estimated report on Monday.

The Texans announced the news with a post on X on November 17.

Lassiter, 23, is in his third season with the Texans. A former second-round pick of the 2024 draft, he has missed three regular-season contests in his career so far.

The Texans have battled myriad issues on that front as a team this season, including losing starting middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to injured reserve with a groin issue that has nagged him for much of the season.

Texans Could Be Without Kamari Lassiter vs Colts

Lassiter has been part of the disappointing effort from the Texans’ defense this season. In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, he was on the wrong end of a polarizing unnecessary roughness call.

The decision sparked strong reactions from him and others.

#Texans safety Calen Bullock on the controversial flag on Kamari Lassiter that took away pick: 'What else are you supposed to do in that position? You're supposed to just sit there and let them catch the ball? I mean, it's a tough play. It's a bang-bang play. But like I said,… https://t.co/C2i0XQvKHT pic.twitter.com/SEoixNJkIR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2026

Lassiter will notably be extension-eligible starting in the 2027 offseason. He is currently on track to allow a career-worst 60.7% completion rate this season, per Pro Football Reference.

He is hardly the only player on the defense who has struggled, and there has been loud clamoring about the current level of efficacy of the defensive scheme, which focuses on execution over innovation.

Texans Urged to Turn to Rookie Amid Latest Injury News

Lassiter missing a game that could be a must-win for the Texans against a team that defeated them earlier in the season would be less than ideal, but they did get some good news on the injury front that could help in that regard.

“Kamari Lassiter DNP, Jaylin Smith FULL at CB,” Stoots & Locker host Landry Locker posted in reaction to the report.

“Not a bad time to potentially get a look at the kid and see how he looks against the Colts.”

Smith, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. He has battled injuries since entering the league, limiting him to eight regular-season appearances across his season-plus with the Texans. That includes four games this season.