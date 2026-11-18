The Houston Texans are indeed getting David Montgomery back in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”

The situation has been trending in this direction over the past several days, with the former Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions RB returning to practice after a groin injury that sidelined him since Week 5.

Still, the Texans provided official confirmation in their final injury report of the week.

However, the Texans also confirmed that RB2 Woody Marks, EDGE Danielle Hunter, tight end Brevin Jordan, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are all confirmed out.

“Texans RB David Montgomery does not have an injury designation for Thursday’s game against the Colts,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted in a post on X. “He’s expected to play.”

The official news of Montgomery’s return to action sparked national buzz for the Texans.

They are firmly in must-win territory heading into this contest against a Colts team that defeated them earlier in the season.

Montgomery has struggled with the Texans, with 138 yards and 2 touchdowns on 52 attempts. His 2.7 yards per carry would set a new career low, but his physical running style remains a fitting complement to what the Texans have been able to do in the passing game.

David Montgomery Ready to Go for Colts-Texans

Montgomery spoke candidly on Tuesday about his pending return, noting that he expected to play for the Texans against the Colts.

He was reluctant to declare himself “back,” but did acknowledge being happy to rejoin them on the practice field. He said that he was taking it day-by-day, echoing sentiments Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans did regarding his status for Thursday.

Montgomery was also quick to cite the level of resolve the team has shown this season.

The Texans are guaranteed to have a worse regular-season record than last season by at least one game, and Montgomery is on pace for his worst season as a pro.

However, the Texans’ playoff hopes remain alive, and Montgomery could still find a rhythm if the strides that the passing attack has taken over the course of the schedule continue and keep opponents from crowding the box.

The Texans will have veteran Emari Demercado behind Montgomery, with Marks and several other backs out.

They could also elevate Dare Ogubowale or Joshua Pitsenberger from the practice squad.

Texans Announce Rare Decision

The Texans will be doing something they typically do not in Montgomery’s return matchup against the Colts. They announced on Wednesday that the roof at Reliant Stadium will be open for the game.

This is a rarity at Reliant,” Alexander said in another post. “Usually happens maybe once a year, if that.”

The last time the roof was open was in 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Texans lost.