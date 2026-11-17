The clock may be ticking on Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns is the latest analyst to put Ryans on the proverbial hot seat. This comes after the Texans’ latest loss dropped them to 3-6.

“A team that opened the year at 0-4 and is in an absolute fight to stay alive in the playoff race cannot afford to squander a 17-0 lead. Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns was about as disappointing of a defeat as any for the Houston Texans this season, and there have been some heartbreakers along the way, so that is saying something,” Bahns wrote on November 17.

“Ryans took over the defensive play-calling duties after the first month of the year, and while the Texans are 3-2 with him orchestrating the unit again, the operation is far from fixed. Over the last three weeks, the defense gave up 27 points to a Deshaun Watson-led Browns team, 22 points to the Los Angeles Chargers and the worst offense in football and 27 points in a loss to J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants. These are not exactly the most well-oiled operations that are moving the ball against Houston.”

The Texans’ offense must shoulder some of the blame. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley has been left to defend himself amid comments from players like C.J. Stroud, Ed Ingram, and Trent Brown about a lack of adjustments from their side.

Caley and Ryans have defended their ability to adjust and the staff, respectively.

But amid reports of increasing player frustration, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has also sounded the alarm on the Texans. Barnwell put their postseason odds at 27.8%.

“We’re now halfway through the season and the Texans have not righted the ship. They’re 17th in points allowed per drive and 19th in EPA per play on defense,” Barnwell wrote on November 16. “They’ve held just two teams (the Titans and Colts) under 20 points all season. They just blew their fourth lead inside the two-minute warning. No other team in the league has blown more than two such leads.”

Significant roster and staff changes in each of the past two offseasons have left few others to shoulder the brunt of the blame beyond Ryans. That is, save for Texans general manager Nick Caserio and, beyond that, ownership.

Texans’ Schedule ‘Good News’ for DeMeco Ryans

Ryans expressed disappointment over the results so far. He is not discouraged about the Texans’ outlook, though. He has harped on maintaining such an outlook amid the turmoil. Barnwell extended a bit of an olive branch regarding the Texans, but also provided an anecdotal caveat.

“The good news for coach DeMeco Ryans is that the Texans get two soft matchups over the next two weeks. They’ll face the Colts at home on a short week this Thursday before hosting the Ravens (without Lamar Jackson) in Week 12. Even if they get to 5-6, though, four of their five ensuing games are on the road, and the only home game comes against the Jaguars, who have the best point differential in football,” Barnwell wrote.

“This feels a lot like the defensive version of the 2025 Chiefs, when it felt inevitable that the light would eventually turn on and a team with high expectations would go on a long winning streak. That point never came for Kansas City. And I’m not sure one’s coming for this year’s Texans, either.”

If the rest of the season plays out as the first 10 weeks (nine games) have, Caserio and Ryans could be part of the next wave of changes for the Texans.