Houston Texans Sign 5-Foot-10 Former Arizona Cardinals Cornerback

The Houston Texans have added Jaden Davis to the mix at cornerback.

“Former #Cardinals corner Jaden Davis, recently medically cleared, signed #Texans practice squad today, per a league source,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 6.

Davis, 25, was a seventh-round pick, taken 226th overall in the 2024 draft by the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-10 corner has appeared in three games in his career, all in 2025 with Arizona. He joins a Texans team looking to right the ship under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“Nickel cornerback with above-average foot quickness and short-area twitch but lacking the ball production expected from a player with those traits,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2024 draft. “Davis will need to continue to refine his anticipation to improve his ability to challenge the catch point and create value as an NFL prospect.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Davis 60th in his “The Beast” pre-draft guide in 2024, which was good for sixth among the “best of the rest” in the class.

Texans Add Jaden Davis in Practice Squad Roster Tweak

Davis is the second player the Texans signed to their practice squad on Tuesday. He joins returning running back Deuce Vaughn in that regard.

The Texans are searching for their first win of the 2026 season, four weeks into the campaign. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said they would explore making some changes, and getting Davis is a small but definite step in that direction.

The move also comes on the heels of starting nickelback Jalen Pitre’s struggles in Week 4.

That is not to say Davis is in line to replace Pitre. He most certainly is not. However, adding to the position could free someone else to step up in that role if the Texans do make a change.

At this stage, the Texans are searching for answers. Again, neither Davis nor Vaughn is going to turn this season around. But the moves are likely early harbingers of more significant changes for the Texans.