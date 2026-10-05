CeeDee Lamb Sends Clear Message as Cowboys Troll Texans

The Houston Texans made CeeDee Lamb’s night. The problem is that Lamb plays for the Dallas Cowboys, who scored 28 second-half points to come back and beat the Texans.

A Louisiana native, Lamb and his family settled just outside of Houston after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina. He finished his homecoming with 17 receptions for 189 yards and 1 touchdown, the game-winner, in the 34-30 Cowboys win.

Lamb told reporters after that game the city of Houston means “everything” to him.

“I grew up here, you know what I’m saying?” Lamb told reporters on October 4. “My grandma came out. It was really good to see. She don’t really come to many of my games and really do all the hurrah and screaming. So, it was good to see my family here, and it’s just been a long road to end up in this in this situation, and I’m grateful for it. And just coming back and seeing a lot of things that I’m familiar with growing up, it was fire.”

Lamb also spoke candidly about his big game, noting that he set out to come through for his team and get the win. He did both, hurting the Texans in a variety of ways.

Lamb’s 17 receptions were the second most in a game in Cowboys history, but there’s more.

Cowboys Troll Texans After CeeDee Lamb Makes NFL History in Win

“CeeDee Lamb is the first player in Cowboys history with 15+ receptions, 150+ receiving yards, and a receiving TD in a single game,” NFL Researcher said in a post on X after the contest, adding to the magnitude of the showing agains the Texans.

Moreover, only four players have ever had 17 grabs, 180-plus yards, and 1 TD in a single game in NFL history.

The Cowboys did a play on words, calling themselves the “Kings of the State” after the win.

Many Texans fans were displeased.

The was a lack of adjustments as Lamb got going and continued to rack up yards against them, particularly not putting Derek Stingley Jr. on him. But former NFL coach Mike Tomlin and ex-executive Louis Riddick, both Super Bowl champions, were also quite beside themselves.

“Houston does know that CeeDee is good right?” Riddick posted during the game.

“I’m in awe of what happened with CeeDee Lamb today,” Tomlin said. “But also you got to ask yourself, at what point were we going to have a meeting on the sideline about slowing this guy down?”

Riddick came back with another post, saying, “That’s unreal. 17 receptions. Totally unacceptable” as the Texans dropped to 0-4.